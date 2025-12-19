SignalsSections
Rodrigo De Oliveira Melo

Aurum Execution

Rodrigo De Oliveira Melo
0 reviews
6 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 39 USD per month
growth since 2025 -8%
FTMO-Server3
1:30
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
385
Profit Trades:
75 (19.48%)
Loss Trades:
310 (80.52%)
Best trade:
87.59 EUR
Worst trade:
-134.10 EUR
Gross Profit:
794.53 EUR (1 754 320 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 591.32 EUR (62 232 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (214.26 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
214.26 EUR (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.12
Trading activity:
24.26%
Max deposit load:
35.64%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
23
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.85
Long Trades:
181 (47.01%)
Short Trades:
204 (52.99%)
Profit Factor:
0.50
Expected Payoff:
-2.07 EUR
Average Profit:
10.59 EUR
Average Loss:
-5.13 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
54 (-55.29 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-372.17 EUR (5)
Monthly growth:
-7.20%
Algo trading:
77%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
897.24 EUR
Maximal:
937.22 EUR (9.33%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.33% (936.96 EUR)
By Equity:
1.74% (162.21 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 377
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -807
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 11K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +87.59 EUR
Worst trade: -134 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +214.26 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -55.29 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FTMO-Server3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real31
6.83 × 12
Aurum Execution is a discretionary trading signal focused on XAU/USD spot, combining short-term scalps and higher-timeframe swing executions.

Trades are based on market context, liquidity behavior and execution timing. Positions may be held for minutes or extended over multiple sessions depending on conditions.

This signal is designed for disciplined followers who understand drawdowns, variable trade frequency and the nature of manual execution.

Capital preservation and execution quality are prioritized over trade frequency.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Recommended minimum capital

≥ $2,000
Lower balances increase slippage and execution discrepancies.

Risk per trade

0.25% to 0.5% per trade
Never above 1%.

Leverage

Maximum 1:100
Ideal leverage: 1:50.

Slippage

Followers should allow 2–3 pips of slippage.
If this is not acceptable for gold trading, this signal may not be suitable.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This is a manual signal. Trades may be opened or closed rapidly during high volatility.

Followers must use proper risk settings and understand that results may differ due to execution conditions.

No reviews
2025.12.19 09:23
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

