Rodrigo De Oliveira Melo

Aurum Execution

Rodrigo De Oliveira Melo
0 리뷰
6
0 / 0 USD
월별 39 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 -8%
FTMO-Server3
1:30
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
385
이익 거래:
75 (19.48%)
손실 거래:
310 (80.52%)
최고의 거래:
87.59 EUR
최악의 거래:
-134.10 EUR
총 수익:
794.53 EUR (1 754 320 pips)
총 손실:
-1 591.32 EUR (62 232 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
10 (214.26 EUR)
연속 최대 이익:
214.26 EUR (10)
샤프 비율:
-0.12
거래 활동:
4.94%
최대 입금량:
35.64%
최근 거래:
15 일 전
주별 거래 수:
0
평균 유지 시간:
2 시간
회복 요인:
-0.85
롱(주식매수):
181 (47.01%)
숏(주식차입매도):
204 (52.99%)
수익 요인:
0.50
기대수익:
-2.07 EUR
평균 이익:
10.59 EUR
평균 손실:
-5.13 EUR
연속 최대 손실:
54 (-55.29 EUR)
연속 최대 손실:
-372.17 EUR (5)
월별 성장률:
-0.42%
Algo 트레이딩:
77%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
897.24 EUR
최대한의:
937.22 EUR (9.33%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
9.33% (936.96 EUR)
자본금별:
1.74% (162.21 EUR)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 377
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD -807
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD 11K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +87.59 EUR
최악의 거래: -134 EUR
연속 최대 이익: 10
연속 최대 손실: 5
연속 최대 이익: +214.26 EUR
연속 최대 손실: -55.29 EUR

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "FTMO-Server3"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

Exness-MT5Real31
6.83 × 12
Aurum Execution is a discretionary trading signal focused on XAU/USD spot, combining short-term scalps and higher-timeframe swing executions.

Trades are based on market context, liquidity behavior and execution timing. Positions may be held for minutes or extended over multiple sessions depending on conditions.

This signal is designed for disciplined followers who understand drawdowns, variable trade frequency and the nature of manual execution.

Capital preservation and execution quality are prioritized over trade frequency.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Recommended minimum capital

≥ $2,000
Lower balances increase slippage and execution discrepancies.

Risk per trade

0.25% to 0.5% per trade
Never above 1%.

Leverage

Maximum 1:100
Ideal leverage: 1:50.

Slippage

Followers should allow 2–3 pips of slippage.
If this is not acceptable for gold trading, this signal may not be suitable.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This is a manual signal. Trades may be opened or closed rapidly during high volatility.

Followers must use proper risk settings and understand that results may differ due to execution conditions.

리뷰 없음
2025.12.29 16:26
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.19 09:23
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
