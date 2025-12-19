信号部分
Rodrigo De Oliveira Melo

Aurum Execution

Rodrigo De Oliveira Melo
增长自 2025 -8%
FTMO-Server3
1:30
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
385
盈利交易:
75 (19.48%)
亏损交易:
310 (80.52%)
最好交易:
87.59 EUR
最差交易:
-134.10 EUR
毛利:
794.53 EUR (1 754 320 pips)
毛利亏损:
-1 591.32 EUR (62 232 pips)
最大连续赢利:
10 (214.26 EUR)
最大连续盈利:
214.26 EUR (10)
夏普比率:
-0.12
交易活动:
24.26%
最大入金加载:
35.64%
最近交易:
3 几天前
每周交易:
23
平均持有时间:
2 小时
采收率:
-0.85
长期交易:
181 (47.01%)
短期交易:
204 (52.99%)
利润因子:
0.50
预期回报:
-2.07 EUR
平均利润:
10.59 EUR
平均损失:
-5.13 EUR
最大连续失误:
54 (-55.29 EUR)
最大连续亏损:
-372.17 EUR (5)
每月增长:
-7.20%
算法交易:
77%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
897.24 EUR
最大值:
937.22 EUR (9.33%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
9.33% (936.96 EUR)
净值:
1.74% (162.21 EUR)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 377
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD -807
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 11K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +87.59 EUR
最差交易: -134 EUR
最大连续赢利: 10
最大连续失误: 5
最大连续盈利: +214.26 EUR
最大连续亏损: -55.29 EUR

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 FTMO-Server3 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

Exness-MT5Real31
6.83 × 12
Aurum Execution is a discretionary trading signal focused on XAU/USD spot, combining short-term scalps and higher-timeframe swing executions.

Trades are based on market context, liquidity behavior and execution timing. Positions may be held for minutes or extended over multiple sessions depending on conditions.

This signal is designed for disciplined followers who understand drawdowns, variable trade frequency and the nature of manual execution.

Capital preservation and execution quality are prioritized over trade frequency.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Recommended minimum capital

≥ $2,000
Lower balances increase slippage and execution discrepancies.

Risk per trade

0.25% to 0.5% per trade
Never above 1%.

Leverage

Maximum 1:100
Ideal leverage: 1:50.

Slippage

Followers should allow 2–3 pips of slippage.
If this is not acceptable for gold trading, this signal may not be suitable.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This is a manual signal. Trades may be opened or closed rapidly during high volatility.

Followers must use proper risk settings and understand that results may differ due to execution conditions.

