Rodrigo De Oliveira Melo

Aurum Execution

Rodrigo De Oliveira Melo
0 recensioni
5 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 39 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 -7%
FTMO-Server3
1:30
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
369
Profit Trade:
75 (20.32%)
Loss Trade:
294 (79.67%)
Best Trade:
87.59 EUR
Worst Trade:
-134.10 EUR
Profitto lordo:
794.53 EUR (1 754 316 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 454.01 EUR (57 975 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
10 (214.26 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
214.26 EUR (10)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.11
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
17.98%
Ultimo trade:
10 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
11
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-0.70
Long Trade:
180 (48.78%)
Short Trade:
189 (51.22%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.55
Profitto previsto:
-1.79 EUR
Profitto medio:
10.59 EUR
Perdita media:
-4.95 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
54 (-55.29 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-372.17 EUR (5)
Crescita mensile:
-6.78%
Algo trading:
76%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
897.24 EUR
Massimale:
937.22 EUR (9.33%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
9.33% (936.96 EUR)
Per equità:
1.64% (153.10 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 361
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD -650
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 16K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +87.59 EUR
Worst Trade: -134 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 10
Massime perdite consecutive: 5
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +214.26 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -55.29 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FTMO-Server3" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Exness-MT5Real31
6.83 × 12
Aurum Execution is a discretionary trading signal focused on XAU/USD spot, combining short-term scalps and higher-timeframe swing executions.

Trades are based on market context, liquidity behavior and execution timing. Positions may be held for minutes or extended over multiple sessions depending on conditions.

This signal is designed for disciplined followers who understand drawdowns, variable trade frequency and the nature of manual execution.

Capital preservation and execution quality are prioritized over trade frequency.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Recommended minimum capital

≥ $2,000
Lower balances increase slippage and execution discrepancies.

Risk per trade

0.25% to 0.5% per trade
Never above 1%.

Leverage

Maximum 1:100
Ideal leverage: 1:50.

Slippage

Followers should allow 2–3 pips of slippage.
If this is not acceptable for gold trading, this signal may not be suitable.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This is a manual signal. Trades may be opened or closed rapidly during high volatility.

Followers must use proper risk settings and understand that results may differ due to execution conditions.

2025.12.19 09:23
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
