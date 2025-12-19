- Crescita
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|361
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|-650
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|16K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FTMO-Server3" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
Exness-MT5Real31
|6.83 × 12
Aurum Execution is a discretionary trading signal focused on XAU/USD spot, combining short-term scalps and higher-timeframe swing executions.
Trades are based on market context, liquidity behavior and execution timing. Positions may be held for minutes or extended over multiple sessions depending on conditions.
This signal is designed for disciplined followers who understand drawdowns, variable trade frequency and the nature of manual execution.
Capital preservation and execution quality are prioritized over trade frequency.
Recommended minimum capital
≥ $2,000
Lower balances increase slippage and execution discrepancies.
Risk per trade
0.25% to 0.5% per trade
Never above 1%.
Leverage
Maximum 1:100
Ideal leverage: 1:50.
Slippage
Followers should allow 2–3 pips of slippage.
If this is not acceptable for gold trading, this signal may not be suitable.
This is a manual signal. Trades may be opened or closed rapidly during high volatility.
Followers must use proper risk settings and understand that results may differ due to execution conditions.
