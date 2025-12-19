SeñalesSecciones
Aurum Execution
Rodrigo De Oliveira Melo

Aurum Execution

Rodrigo De Oliveira Melo
6 semanas
incremento desde 2025 -8%
FTMO-Server3
1:30
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
385
Transacciones Rentables:
75 (19.48%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
310 (80.52%)
Mejor transacción:
87.59 EUR
Peor transacción:
-134.10 EUR
Beneficio Bruto:
794.53 EUR (1 754 320 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-1 591.32 EUR (62 232 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
10 (214.26 EUR)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
214.26 EUR (10)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.12
Actividad comercial:
24.26%
Carga máxima del depósito:
35.64%
Último trade:
4 días
Trades a la semana:
23
Tiempo medio de espera:
2 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
-0.85
Transacciones Largas:
181 (47.01%)
Transacciones Cortas:
204 (52.99%)
Factor de Beneficio:
0.50
Beneficio Esperado:
-2.07 EUR
Beneficio medio:
10.59 EUR
Pérdidas medias:
-5.13 EUR
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
54 (-55.29 EUR)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-372.17 EUR (5)
Crecimiento al mes:
-7.20%
Trading algorítmico:
77%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
897.24 EUR
Máxima:
937.22 EUR (9.33%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
9.33% (936.96 EUR)
De fondos:
1.74% (162.21 EUR)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 377
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD -807
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 11K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +87.59 EUR
Peor transacción: -134 EUR
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 10
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 5
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +214.26 EUR
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -55.29 EUR

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "FTMO-Server3" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

Exness-MT5Real31
6.83 × 12
Aurum Execution is a discretionary trading signal focused on XAU/USD spot, combining short-term scalps and higher-timeframe swing executions.

Trades are based on market context, liquidity behavior and execution timing. Positions may be held for minutes or extended over multiple sessions depending on conditions.

This signal is designed for disciplined followers who understand drawdowns, variable trade frequency and the nature of manual execution.

Capital preservation and execution quality are prioritized over trade frequency.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Recommended minimum capital

≥ $2,000
Lower balances increase slippage and execution discrepancies.

Risk per trade

0.25% to 0.5% per trade
Never above 1%.

Leverage

Maximum 1:100
Ideal leverage: 1:50.

Slippage

Followers should allow 2–3 pips of slippage.
If this is not acceptable for gold trading, this signal may not be suitable.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This is a manual signal. Trades may be opened or closed rapidly during high volatility.

Followers must use proper risk settings and understand that results may differ due to execution conditions.

2025.12.19 09:23
