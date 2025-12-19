SignaleKategorien
Rodrigo De Oliveira Melo

Aurum Execution

Rodrigo De Oliveira Melo
0 Bewertungen
6 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 39 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 -8%
FTMO-Server3
1:30
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
385
Gewinntrades:
75 (19.48%)
Verlusttrades:
310 (80.52%)
Bester Trade:
87.59 EUR
Schlechtester Trade:
-134.10 EUR
Bruttoprofit:
794.53 EUR (1 754 320 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-1 591.32 EUR (62 232 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
10 (214.26 EUR)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
214.26 EUR (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.12
Trading-Aktivität:
24.26%
Max deposit load:
35.64%
Letzter Trade:
6 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
23
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
2 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
-0.85
Long-Positionen:
181 (47.01%)
Short-Positionen:
204 (52.99%)
Profit-Faktor:
0.50
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
-2.07 EUR
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
10.59 EUR
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-5.13 EUR
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
54 (-55.29 EUR)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-372.17 EUR (5)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-7.20%
Algo-Trading:
77%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
897.24 EUR
Maximaler:
937.22 EUR (9.33%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
9.33% (936.96 EUR)
Kapital:
1.74% (162.21 EUR)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 377
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -807
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 11K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +87.59 EUR
Schlechtester Trade: -134 EUR
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 10
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 5
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +214.26 EUR
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -55.29 EUR

Exness-MT5Real31
6.83 × 12
Aurum Execution is a discretionary trading signal focused on XAU/USD spot, combining short-term scalps and higher-timeframe swing executions.

Trades are based on market context, liquidity behavior and execution timing. Positions may be held for minutes or extended over multiple sessions depending on conditions.

This signal is designed for disciplined followers who understand drawdowns, variable trade frequency and the nature of manual execution.

Capital preservation and execution quality are prioritized over trade frequency.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Recommended minimum capital

≥ $2,000
Lower balances increase slippage and execution discrepancies.

Risk per trade

0.25% to 0.5% per trade
Never above 1%.

Leverage

Maximum 1:100
Ideal leverage: 1:50.

Slippage

Followers should allow 2–3 pips of slippage.
If this is not acceptable for gold trading, this signal may not be suitable.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This is a manual signal. Trades may be opened or closed rapidly during high volatility.

Followers must use proper risk settings and understand that results may differ due to execution conditions.

Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.19 09:23
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
