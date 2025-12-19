シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 5 / Aurum Execution
Rodrigo De Oliveira Melo

Aurum Execution

Rodrigo De Oliveira Melo
レビュー0件
6週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  39  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 -8%
FTMO-Server3
1:30
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
385
利益トレード:
75 (19.48%)
損失トレード:
310 (80.52%)
ベストトレード:
87.59 EUR
最悪のトレード:
-134.10 EUR
総利益:
794.53 EUR (1 754 320 pips)
総損失:
-1 591.32 EUR (62 232 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
10 (214.26 EUR)
最大連続利益:
214.26 EUR (10)
シャープレシオ:
-0.12
取引アクティビティ:
24.26%
最大入金額:
35.64%
最近のトレード:
5 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
23
平均保有時間:
2 時間
リカバリーファクター:
-0.85
長いトレード:
181 (47.01%)
短いトレード:
204 (52.99%)
プロフィットファクター:
0.50
期待されたペイオフ:
-2.07 EUR
平均利益:
10.59 EUR
平均損失:
-5.13 EUR
最大連続の負け:
54 (-55.29 EUR)
最大連続損失:
-372.17 EUR (5)
月間成長:
-7.20%
アルゴリズム取引:
77%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
897.24 EUR
最大の:
937.22 EUR (9.33%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
9.33% (936.96 EUR)
エクイティによる:
1.74% (162.21 EUR)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD 377
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD -807
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD 11K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +87.59 EUR
最悪のトレード: -134 EUR
最大連続の勝ち: 10
最大連続の負け: 5
最大連続利益: +214.26 EUR
最大連続損失: -55.29 EUR

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"FTMO-Server3"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

Exness-MT5Real31
6.83 × 12
Aurum Execution is a discretionary trading signal focused on XAU/USD spot, combining short-term scalps and higher-timeframe swing executions.

Trades are based on market context, liquidity behavior and execution timing. Positions may be held for minutes or extended over multiple sessions depending on conditions.

This signal is designed for disciplined followers who understand drawdowns, variable trade frequency and the nature of manual execution.

Capital preservation and execution quality are prioritized over trade frequency.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Recommended minimum capital

≥ $2,000
Lower balances increase slippage and execution discrepancies.

Risk per trade

0.25% to 0.5% per trade
Never above 1%.

Leverage

Maximum 1:100
Ideal leverage: 1:50.

Slippage

Followers should allow 2–3 pips of slippage.
If this is not acceptable for gold trading, this signal may not be suitable.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This is a manual signal. Trades may be opened or closed rapidly during high volatility.

Followers must use proper risk settings and understand that results may differ due to execution conditions.

レビューなし
2025.12.19 09:23
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
