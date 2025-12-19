- 成長
配布
|シンボル
|ディール
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|377
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|シンボル
|総利益, USD
|Loss, USD
|利益, USD
|XAUUSD
|-807
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|シンボル
|総利益, pips
|Loss, pips
|利益, pips
|XAUUSD
|11K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- ドローダウン
いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"FTMO-Server3"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|6.83 × 12
Aurum Execution is a discretionary trading signal focused on XAU/USD spot, combining short-term scalps and higher-timeframe swing executions.
Trades are based on market context, liquidity behavior and execution timing. Positions may be held for minutes or extended over multiple sessions depending on conditions.
This signal is designed for disciplined followers who understand drawdowns, variable trade frequency and the nature of manual execution.
Capital preservation and execution quality are prioritized over trade frequency.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Recommended minimum capital
≥ $2,000
Lower balances increase slippage and execution discrepancies.
Risk per trade
0.25% to 0.5% per trade
Never above 1%.
Leverage
Maximum 1:100
Ideal leverage: 1:50.
Slippage
Followers should allow 2–3 pips of slippage.
If this is not acceptable for gold trading, this signal may not be suitable.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
This is a manual signal. Trades may be opened or closed rapidly during high volatility.
Followers must use proper risk settings and understand that results may differ due to execution conditions.
