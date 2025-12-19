SinyallerBölümler
Prastama Putra Perkasa

Apex Predator

Prastama Putra Perkasa
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
29 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 1 282%
Exness-MT5Real15
1:200
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
1 139
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
892 (78.31%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
247 (21.69%)
En iyi işlem:
25 920.00 USD
En kötü işlem:
-28 149.90 USD
Brüt kâr:
526 081.88 USD (16 419 585 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-282 567.20 USD (4 104 043 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
73 (21 509.93 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
64 626.86 USD (19)
Sharpe oranı:
0.17
Alım-satım etkinliği:
100.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
3.17%
En son işlem:
4 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
108
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
4.02
Alış işlemleri:
1 001 (87.88%)
Satış işlemleri:
138 (12.12%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.86
Beklenen getiri:
213.80 USD
Ortalama kâr:
589.78 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-1 144.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
9 (-17 425.43 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-60 632.82 USD (4)
Aylık büyüme:
7.17%
Yıllık tahmin:
87.00%
Algo alım-satım:
31%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
60 632.82 USD (26.16%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
26.77% (60 632.82 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 908
AUDCAD 181
BTCUSD 14
GBPAUD 11
ETHUSD 6
AUDUSD 3
EURAUD 2
GBPCAD 2
GBPNZD 2
TSLA 2
EURUSD 2
XAGUSD 2
CADJPY 1
USDJPY 1
AUDJPY 1
NZDCAD 1
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 208K
AUDCAD 8.3K
BTCUSD 17K
GBPAUD 3.2K
ETHUSD 837
AUDUSD 1.2K
EURAUD 872
GBPCAD 766
GBPNZD 752
TSLA 172
EURUSD 457
XAGUSD 850
CADJPY 151
USDJPY 191
AUDJPY 310
NZDCAD 303
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 7.9M
AUDCAD -171
BTCUSD 4.3M
GBPAUD 7.1K
ETHUSD 17K
AUDUSD 976
EURAUD 2.4K
GBPCAD 1.7K
GBPNZD 2.4K
TSLA 284
EURUSD 455
XAGUSD 457
CADJPY 218
USDJPY 276
AUDJPY 451
NZDCAD 280
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +25 920.00 USD
En kötü işlem: -28 150 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 19
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 4
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +21 509.93 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -17 425.43 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Exness-MT5Real15" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Eightcap-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 13
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
0.00 × 1
Opogroup-Server1
0.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
0.00 × 4
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
0.00 × 9
FXOpen-MT5
0.00 × 16
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real2
0.24 × 17
Exness-MT5Real8
0.33 × 80
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.33 × 3
GoMarkets-Live
0.34 × 179
PurpleTrading-Live
0.50 × 4
AlfaForexRU-Real
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.02 × 58
FusionMarkets-Live
1.08 × 382
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.33 × 168
Ava-Real 1-MT5
1.50 × 14
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.00 × 214
XMGlobal-MT5 8
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
2.08 × 1123
RoboForex-ECN
2.22 × 9
XMGlobal-MT5 12
2.42 × 24
24 daha fazla...
This signal is built around a hybrid trading approach, combining algorithmic execution with manual, discretionary oversight, focused exclusively on Gold (XAUUSD).

Our objective is to achieve consistent monthly growth of around 10%, while maintaining strict risk control and limited drawdown. Capital preservation is always the priority.

🔍 Strategy Overview

  • Market: Gold (XAUUSD)

  • Trading Style: Trend-following, long-term bias

  • Approach: Algorithmic entries supported by manual confirmation

  • Holding Time: Medium to long term

  • Frequency: Selective, high-probability setups only

⚙️ Risk & Money Management

  • Tight and disciplined money management rules

  • Low risk per trade

  • No over-leveraging or grid/martingale techniques

  • Trades are placed only in the direction of the dominant trend

  • Drawdown control is actively monitored and adjusted when needed

🛡️ Why Follow This Signal

  • Focus on steady growth, not aggressive gambling

  • Designed for traders seeking long-term consistency

  • Combines the precision of algorithms with human market insight

  • Clear risk structure with capital protection in mind

⚠️ Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please use appropriate risk settings and trade responsibly.


2025.12.19 03:17
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.19 03:17
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
