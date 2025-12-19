This signal is built around a hybrid trading approach, combining algorithmic execution with manual, discretionary oversight, focused exclusively on Gold (XAUUSD).

Our objective is to achieve consistent monthly growth of around 10%, while maintaining strict risk control and limited drawdown. Capital preservation is always the priority.

🔍 Strategy Overview

Market: Gold (XAUUSD)

Trading Style: Trend-following, long-term bias

Approach: Algorithmic entries supported by manual confirmation

Holding Time: Medium to long term

Frequency: Selective, high-probability setups only

⚙️ Risk & Money Management

Tight and disciplined money management rules

Low risk per trade

No over-leveraging or grid/martingale techniques

Trades are placed only in the direction of the dominant trend

Drawdown control is actively monitored and adjusted when needed

🛡️ Why Follow This Signal

Focus on steady growth, not aggressive gambling

Designed for traders seeking long-term consistency

Combines the precision of algorithms with human market insight

Clear risk structure with capital protection in mind

⚠️ Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please use appropriate risk settings and trade responsibly.