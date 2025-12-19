- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|908
|AUDCAD
|181
|BTCUSD
|14
|GBPAUD
|11
|ETHUSD
|6
|AUDUSD
|3
|EURAUD
|2
|GBPCAD
|2
|GBPNZD
|2
|TSLA
|2
|EURUSD
|2
|XAGUSD
|2
|CADJPY
|1
|USDJPY
|1
|AUDJPY
|1
|NZDCAD
|1
|
|
|
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|208K
|AUDCAD
|8.3K
|BTCUSD
|17K
|GBPAUD
|3.2K
|ETHUSD
|837
|AUDUSD
|1.2K
|EURAUD
|872
|GBPCAD
|766
|GBPNZD
|752
|TSLA
|172
|EURUSD
|457
|XAGUSD
|850
|CADJPY
|151
|USDJPY
|191
|AUDJPY
|310
|NZDCAD
|303
|
|
|
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|7.9M
|AUDCAD
|-171
|BTCUSD
|4.3M
|GBPAUD
|7.1K
|ETHUSD
|17K
|AUDUSD
|976
|EURAUD
|2.4K
|GBPCAD
|1.7K
|GBPNZD
|2.4K
|TSLA
|284
|EURUSD
|455
|XAGUSD
|457
|CADJPY
|218
|USDJPY
|276
|AUDJPY
|451
|NZDCAD
|280
|
|
|
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-MT5Real15" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 13
|
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
Opogroup-Server1
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
|0.00 × 4
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 9
|
FXOpen-MT5
|0.00 × 16
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.24 × 17
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.33 × 80
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|0.33 × 3
|
GoMarkets-Live
|0.34 × 179
|
PurpleTrading-Live
|0.50 × 4
|
AlfaForexRU-Real
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.02 × 58
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|1.08 × 382
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.33 × 168
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|1.50 × 14
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|2.00 × 214
|
XMGlobal-MT5 8
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|2.08 × 1123
|
RoboForex-ECN
|2.22 × 9
|
XMGlobal-MT5 12
|2.42 × 24
This signal is built around a hybrid trading approach, combining algorithmic execution with manual, discretionary oversight, focused exclusively on Gold (XAUUSD).
Our objective is to achieve consistent monthly growth of around 10%, while maintaining strict risk control and limited drawdown. Capital preservation is always the priority.
🔍 Strategy Overview
-
Market: Gold (XAUUSD)
-
Trading Style: Trend-following, long-term bias
-
Approach: Algorithmic entries supported by manual confirmation
-
Holding Time: Medium to long term
-
Frequency: Selective, high-probability setups only
⚙️ Risk & Money Management
-
Tight and disciplined money management rules
-
Low risk per trade
-
No over-leveraging or grid/martingale techniques
-
Trades are placed only in the direction of the dominant trend
-
Drawdown control is actively monitored and adjusted when needed
🛡️ Why Follow This Signal
-
Focus on steady growth, not aggressive gambling
-
Designed for traders seeking long-term consistency
-
Combines the precision of algorithms with human market insight
-
Clear risk structure with capital protection in mind
⚠️ Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please use appropriate risk settings and trade responsibly.
