Prastama Putra Perkasa

Apex Predator

Prastama Putra Perkasa
0 avis
Fiabilité
29 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 1 282%
Exness-MT5Real15
1:200
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
1 139
Bénéfice trades:
892 (78.31%)
Perte trades:
247 (21.69%)
Meilleure transaction:
25 920.00 USD
Pire transaction:
-28 149.90 USD
Bénéfice brut:
526 081.88 USD (16 419 585 pips)
Perte brute:
-282 567.20 USD (4 104 043 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
73 (21 509.93 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
64 626.86 USD (19)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.17
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
3.17%
Dernier trade:
3 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
108
Temps de détention moyen:
2 jours
Facteur de récupération:
4.02
Longs trades:
1 001 (87.88%)
Courts trades:
138 (12.12%)
Facteur de profit:
1.86
Rendement attendu:
213.80 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
589.78 USD
Perte moyenne:
-1 144.00 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
9 (-17 425.43 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-60 632.82 USD (4)
Croissance mensuelle:
7.17%
Prévision annuelle:
87.00%
Algo trading:
31%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
60 632.82 USD (26.16%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
26.77% (60 632.82 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 908
AUDCAD 181
BTCUSD 14
GBPAUD 11
ETHUSD 6
AUDUSD 3
EURAUD 2
GBPCAD 2
GBPNZD 2
TSLA 2
EURUSD 2
XAGUSD 2
CADJPY 1
USDJPY 1
AUDJPY 1
NZDCAD 1
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 208K
AUDCAD 8.3K
BTCUSD 17K
GBPAUD 3.2K
ETHUSD 837
AUDUSD 1.2K
EURAUD 872
GBPCAD 766
GBPNZD 752
TSLA 172
EURUSD 457
XAGUSD 850
CADJPY 151
USDJPY 191
AUDJPY 310
NZDCAD 303
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 7.9M
AUDCAD -171
BTCUSD 4.3M
GBPAUD 7.1K
ETHUSD 17K
AUDUSD 976
EURAUD 2.4K
GBPCAD 1.7K
GBPNZD 2.4K
TSLA 284
EURUSD 455
XAGUSD 457
CADJPY 218
USDJPY 276
AUDJPY 451
NZDCAD 280
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +25 920.00 USD
Pire transaction: -28 150 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 19
Pertes consécutives maximales: 4
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +21 509.93 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -17 425.43 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-MT5Real15" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Eightcap-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 13
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
0.00 × 1
Opogroup-Server1
0.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
0.00 × 4
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
0.00 × 9
FXOpen-MT5
0.00 × 16
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real2
0.24 × 17
Exness-MT5Real8
0.33 × 80
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.33 × 3
GoMarkets-Live
0.34 × 179
PurpleTrading-Live
0.50 × 4
AlfaForexRU-Real
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.02 × 58
FusionMarkets-Live
1.08 × 382
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.33 × 168
Ava-Real 1-MT5
1.50 × 14
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.00 × 214
XMGlobal-MT5 8
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
2.08 × 1123
RoboForex-ECN
2.22 × 9
XMGlobal-MT5 12
2.42 × 24
24 plus...
This signal is built around a hybrid trading approach, combining algorithmic execution with manual, discretionary oversight, focused exclusively on Gold (XAUUSD).

Our objective is to achieve consistent monthly growth of around 10%, while maintaining strict risk control and limited drawdown. Capital preservation is always the priority.

🔍 Strategy Overview

  • Market: Gold (XAUUSD)

  • Trading Style: Trend-following, long-term bias

  • Approach: Algorithmic entries supported by manual confirmation

  • Holding Time: Medium to long term

  • Frequency: Selective, high-probability setups only

⚙️ Risk & Money Management

  • Tight and disciplined money management rules

  • Low risk per trade

  • No over-leveraging or grid/martingale techniques

  • Trades are placed only in the direction of the dominant trend

  • Drawdown control is actively monitored and adjusted when needed

🛡️ Why Follow This Signal

  • Focus on steady growth, not aggressive gambling

  • Designed for traders seeking long-term consistency

  • Combines the precision of algorithms with human market insight

  • Clear risk structure with capital protection in mind

⚠️ Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please use appropriate risk settings and trade responsibly.


Aucun avis
2025.12.19 03:17
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.19 03:17
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Apex Predator
30 USD par mois
1 282%
0
0
USD
248K
USD
29
31%
1 139
78%
100%
1.86
213.80
USD
27%
1:200
