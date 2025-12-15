SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / US100 AND US500
Yang Hu

US100 AND US500

Yang Hu
0 inceleme
0 / 0 USD
0%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
0
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
0 (0.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
0 (0.00%)
En iyi işlem:
0.00 USD
En kötü işlem:
0.00 USD
Brüt kâr:
0.00 USD
Brüt zarar:
0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
0.00 USD (0)
Sharpe oranı:
0.00
Alım-satım etkinliği:
n/a
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
Düzelme faktörü:
0.00
Alış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
n/a
Beklenen getiri:
0.00 USD
Ortalama kâr:
0.00 USD
Ortalama zarar:
0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Dağılım

Veri yok

  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +0.00 USD
En kötü işlem: -0 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 0
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 0
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -0.00 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Exness-MT5Real31" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

AvaRange Nexus

Description

AvaRange Nexus is a systematic trading Expert Advisor designed for index markets, focusing on stability, consistency, and controlled risk exposure.

The strategy is built around a rule-based framework that evaluates market conditions dynamically and adapts position exposure accordingly. Rather than relying on a single indicator or fixed signal, AvaRange Nexus operates through a structured decision model that aims to capture market inefficiencies while maintaining disciplined risk management.

Key characteristics of the strategy include:

  • Multi-market structure with internal risk balancing

  • Adaptive position management based on market behavior

  • Emphasis on drawdown control and equity stability

  • Fully automated execution with no manual intervention

  • Designed for continuous operation across different market phases

The Expert Advisor prioritizes capital preservation and smooth equity growth over aggressive short-term gains. All trades are managed automatically according to predefined rules, with strict internal controls to limit risk during unfavorable conditions.

AvaRange Nexus is suitable for traders who value systematic execution, robustness, and long-term consistency.


Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Use proper risk settings and test the Expert Advisor on a demo account before live trading.


İnceleme yok
2025.12.15 09:57
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.15 09:57
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.15 09:57
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.15 09:57
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.15 09:57
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol