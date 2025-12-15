СигналыРазделы
Yang Hu

US100 AND US500

Yang Hu
0 отзывов
2 недели
0 / 0 USD
прирост с 2025 -7%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
143
Прибыльных трейдов:
78 (54.54%)
Убыточных трейдов:
65 (45.45%)
Лучший трейд:
50.18 USD
Худший трейд:
-56.52 USD
Общая прибыль:
687.96 USD (397 621 pips)
Общий убыток:
-835.24 USD (634 466 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
15 (118.08 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
118.08 USD (15)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
-0.06
Торговая активность:
66.10%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
38.42%
Последний трейд:
14 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
95
Ср. время удержания:
6 часов
Фактор восстановления:
-0.88
Длинных трейдов:
76 (53.15%)
Коротких трейдов:
67 (46.85%)
Профит фактор:
0.82
Мат. ожидание:
-1.03 USD
Средняя прибыль:
8.82 USD
Средний убыток:
-12.85 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
5 (-70.12 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-70.12 USD (5)
Прирост в месяц:
-7.37%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
147.28 USD
Максимальная:
168.16 USD (8.32%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
8.28% (167.33 USD)
По эквити:
4.49% (89.65 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
USTEC 67
US500 67
XAUUSD 9
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
USTEC -226
US500 98
XAUUSD -19
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
USTEC -291K
US500 41K
XAUUSD 14K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +50.18 USD
Худший трейд: -57 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 15
Макс. серия проигрышей: 5
Макс. прибыль в серии: +118.08 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -70.12 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "Exness-MT5Real31" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 2
OxSecurities-Live
4.05 × 21
Exness-MT5Real37
10.43 × 14
Exness-MT5Real15
12.55 × 86
VantageInternational-Live 7
17.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real31
45.25 × 163
TitanFX-MT5-01
54.00 × 1
AvaRange Nexus

Description

AvaRange Nexus is a systematic trading Expert Advisor designed for index markets, focusing on stability, consistency, and controlled risk exposure.

The strategy is built around a rule-based framework that evaluates market conditions dynamically and adapts position exposure accordingly. Rather than relying on a single indicator or fixed signal, AvaRange Nexus operates through a structured decision model that aims to capture market inefficiencies while maintaining disciplined risk management.

Key characteristics of the strategy include:

  • Multi-market structure with internal risk balancing

  • Adaptive position management based on market behavior

  • Emphasis on drawdown control and equity stability

  • Fully automated execution with no manual intervention

  • Designed for continuous operation across different market phases

The Expert Advisor prioritizes capital preservation and smooth equity growth over aggressive short-term gains. All trades are managed automatically according to predefined rules, with strict internal controls to limit risk during unfavorable conditions.

AvaRange Nexus is suitable for traders who value systematic execution, robustness, and long-term consistency.


Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Use proper risk settings and test the Expert Advisor on a demo account before live trading.


Нет отзывов
2025.12.24 18:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 15:02
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.19 10:23
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.16 15:27
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.15 18:06
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.15 18:06
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.15 18:06
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.15 17:03
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.15 17:03
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.15 17:03
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.15 09:57
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.15 09:57
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.15 09:57
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.15 09:57
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.15 09:57
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
