|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|USTEC
|77
|US500
|77
|XAUUSD
|10
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USTEC
|-200
|US500
|87
|XAUUSD
|-69
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USTEC
|-255K
|US500
|36K
|XAUUSD
|-36K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Exness-MT5Real31" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 4
|
OxSecurities-Live
|4.05 × 21
|
Exness-MT5Real37
|10.43 × 14
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|12.55 × 86
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|17.50 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|50.64 × 177
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|96.00 × 1
AvaRange Nexus
Description
AvaRange Nexus is a systematic trading Expert Advisor designed for index markets, focusing on stability, consistency, and controlled risk exposure.
The strategy is built around a rule-based framework that evaluates market conditions dynamically and adapts position exposure accordingly. Rather than relying on a single indicator or fixed signal, AvaRange Nexus operates through a structured decision model that aims to capture market inefficiencies while maintaining disciplined risk management.
Key characteristics of the strategy include:
-
Multi-market structure with internal risk balancing
-
Adaptive position management based on market behavior
-
Emphasis on drawdown control and equity stability
-
Fully automated execution with no manual intervention
-
Designed for continuous operation across different market phases
The Expert Advisor prioritizes capital preservation and smooth equity growth over aggressive short-term gains. All trades are managed automatically according to predefined rules, with strict internal controls to limit risk during unfavorable conditions.
AvaRange Nexus is suitable for traders who value systematic execution, robustness, and long-term consistency.
Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Use proper risk settings and test the Expert Advisor on a demo account before live trading.
