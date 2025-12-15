SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 5 / US100 AND US500
Yang Hu

US100 AND US500

Yang Hu
0 Bewertungen
2 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 400 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 -9%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
164
Gewinntrades:
89 (54.26%)
Verlusttrades:
75 (45.73%)
Bester Trade:
50.18 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-56.52 USD
Bruttoprofit:
713.43 USD (433 335 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-895.74 USD (689 130 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
15 (118.08 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
118.08 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.07
Trading-Aktivität:
55.71%
Max deposit load:
38.42%
Letzter Trade:
12 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
65
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
6 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
-0.90
Long-Positionen:
87 (53.05%)
Short-Positionen:
77 (46.95%)
Profit-Faktor:
0.80
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
-1.11 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
8.02 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-11.94 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
5 (-70.12 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-70.12 USD (5)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-9.12%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
182.31 USD
Maximaler:
203.19 USD (10.05%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
10.06% (203.19 USD)
Kapital:
4.49% (89.65 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
USTEC 77
US500 77
XAUUSD 10
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USTEC -200
US500 87
XAUUSD -69
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USTEC -255K
US500 36K
XAUUSD -36K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +50.18 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -57 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 15
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 5
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +118.08 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -70.12 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Exness-MT5Real31" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 4
OxSecurities-Live
4.05 × 21
Exness-MT5Real37
10.43 × 14
Exness-MT5Real15
12.55 × 86
VantageInternational-Live 7
17.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real31
50.64 × 177
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
96.00 × 1
AvaRange Nexus

Description

AvaRange Nexus is a systematic trading Expert Advisor designed for index markets, focusing on stability, consistency, and controlled risk exposure.

The strategy is built around a rule-based framework that evaluates market conditions dynamically and adapts position exposure accordingly. Rather than relying on a single indicator or fixed signal, AvaRange Nexus operates through a structured decision model that aims to capture market inefficiencies while maintaining disciplined risk management.

Key characteristics of the strategy include:

  • Multi-market structure with internal risk balancing

  • Adaptive position management based on market behavior

  • Emphasis on drawdown control and equity stability

  • Fully automated execution with no manual intervention

  • Designed for continuous operation across different market phases

The Expert Advisor prioritizes capital preservation and smooth equity growth over aggressive short-term gains. All trades are managed automatically according to predefined rules, with strict internal controls to limit risk during unfavorable conditions.

AvaRange Nexus is suitable for traders who value systematic execution, robustness, and long-term consistency.


Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Use proper risk settings and test the Expert Advisor on a demo account before live trading.


Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.26 00:59
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.24 18:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 15:02
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.19 10:23
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.16 15:27
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.15 18:06
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.15 18:06
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.15 18:06
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.15 17:03
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.15 17:03
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.15 17:03
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.15 09:57
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.15 09:57
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.15 09:57
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.15 09:57
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.15 09:57
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
