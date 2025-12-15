信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 5 / US100 AND US500
Yang Hu

US100 AND US500

Yang Hu
0条评论
2
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 400 USD per 
增长自 2025 -7%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
143
盈利交易:
78 (54.54%)
亏损交易:
65 (45.45%)
最好交易:
50.18 USD
最差交易:
-56.52 USD
毛利:
687.96 USD (397 621 pips)
毛利亏损:
-835.24 USD (634 466 pips)
最大连续赢利:
15 (118.08 USD)
最大连续盈利:
118.08 USD (15)
夏普比率:
-0.06
交易活动:
57.04%
最大入金加载:
38.42%
最近交易:
5 几小时前
每周交易:
60
平均持有时间:
6 小时
采收率:
-0.88
长期交易:
76 (53.15%)
短期交易:
67 (46.85%)
利润因子:
0.82
预期回报:
-1.03 USD
平均利润:
8.82 USD
平均损失:
-12.85 USD
最大连续失误:
5 (-70.12 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-70.12 USD (5)
每月增长:
-7.37%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
147.28 USD
最大值:
168.16 USD (8.32%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
8.28% (167.33 USD)
净值:
4.49% (89.65 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
USTEC 67
US500 67
XAUUSD 9
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
USTEC -226
US500 98
XAUUSD -19
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
USTEC -291K
US500 41K
XAUUSD 14K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +50.18 USD
最差交易: -57 USD
最大连续赢利: 15
最大连续失误: 5
最大连续盈利: +118.08 USD
最大连续亏损: -70.12 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Exness-MT5Real31 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 2
OxSecurities-Live
4.05 × 21
Exness-MT5Real37
10.43 × 14
Exness-MT5Real15
12.55 × 86
VantageInternational-Live 7
17.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real31
45.08 × 165
TitanFX-MT5-01
54.00 × 1
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册

AvaRange Nexus

Description

AvaRange Nexus is a systematic trading Expert Advisor designed for index markets, focusing on stability, consistency, and controlled risk exposure.

The strategy is built around a rule-based framework that evaluates market conditions dynamically and adapts position exposure accordingly. Rather than relying on a single indicator or fixed signal, AvaRange Nexus operates through a structured decision model that aims to capture market inefficiencies while maintaining disciplined risk management.

Key characteristics of the strategy include:

  • Multi-market structure with internal risk balancing

  • Adaptive position management based on market behavior

  • Emphasis on drawdown control and equity stability

  • Fully automated execution with no manual intervention

  • Designed for continuous operation across different market phases

The Expert Advisor prioritizes capital preservation and smooth equity growth over aggressive short-term gains. All trades are managed automatically according to predefined rules, with strict internal controls to limit risk during unfavorable conditions.

AvaRange Nexus is suitable for traders who value systematic execution, robustness, and long-term consistency.


Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Use proper risk settings and test the Expert Advisor on a demo account before live trading.


没有评论
2025.12.26 00:59
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.24 18:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 15:02
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.19 10:23
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.16 15:27
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.15 18:06
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.15 18:06
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.15 18:06
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.15 17:03
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.15 17:03
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.15 17:03
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.15 09:57
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.15 09:57
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.15 09:57
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.15 09:57
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.15 09:57
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
US100 AND US500
每月400 USD
-7%
0
0
USD
1.9K
USD
2
100%
143
54%
57%
0.82
-1.03
USD
8%
1:200
复制

在MetaTrader中如何执行复制交易？请看视频教程

信号订阅允许您在一个月内复制提供商的交易。若要进行订阅工作，您应该使用MetaTrader 5交易程序端。

如果您还没有安装平台，您可以在这里下载