SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 5 / US100 AND US500
Yang Hu

US100 AND US500

Yang Hu
0 comentarios
2 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 400 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 -7%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
163
Transacciones Rentables:
89 (54.60%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
74 (45.40%)
Mejor transacción:
50.18 USD
Peor transacción:
-56.52 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
713.43 USD (433 335 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-846.01 USD (639 399 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
15 (118.08 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
118.08 USD (15)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.05
Actividad comercial:
58.18%
Carga máxima del depósito:
38.42%
Último trade:
10 horas
Trades a la semana:
64
Tiempo medio de espera:
6 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
-0.79
Transacciones Largas:
86 (52.76%)
Transacciones Cortas:
77 (47.24%)
Factor de Beneficio:
0.84
Beneficio Esperado:
-0.81 USD
Beneficio medio:
8.02 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-11.43 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
5 (-70.12 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-70.12 USD (5)
Crecimiento al mes:
-6.63%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
147.28 USD
Máxima:
168.16 USD (8.32%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
8.28% (167.33 USD)
De fondos:
4.49% (89.65 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
USTEC 77
US500 77
XAUUSD 9
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
USTEC -200
US500 87
XAUUSD -19
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
USTEC -255K
US500 36K
XAUUSD 14K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +50.18 USD
Peor transacción: -57 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 15
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 5
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +118.08 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -70.12 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Exness-MT5Real31" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 4
OxSecurities-Live
4.05 × 21
Exness-MT5Real37
10.43 × 14
Exness-MT5Real15
12.55 × 86
VantageInternational-Live 7
17.50 × 2
TitanFX-MT5-01
31.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
49.61 × 175
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
96.00 × 1
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada

AvaRange Nexus

Description

AvaRange Nexus is a systematic trading Expert Advisor designed for index markets, focusing on stability, consistency, and controlled risk exposure.

The strategy is built around a rule-based framework that evaluates market conditions dynamically and adapts position exposure accordingly. Rather than relying on a single indicator or fixed signal, AvaRange Nexus operates through a structured decision model that aims to capture market inefficiencies while maintaining disciplined risk management.

Key characteristics of the strategy include:

  • Multi-market structure with internal risk balancing

  • Adaptive position management based on market behavior

  • Emphasis on drawdown control and equity stability

  • Fully automated execution with no manual intervention

  • Designed for continuous operation across different market phases

The Expert Advisor prioritizes capital preservation and smooth equity growth over aggressive short-term gains. All trades are managed automatically according to predefined rules, with strict internal controls to limit risk during unfavorable conditions.

AvaRange Nexus is suitable for traders who value systematic execution, robustness, and long-term consistency.


Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Use proper risk settings and test the Expert Advisor on a demo account before live trading.


No hay comentarios
2025.12.26 00:59
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.24 18:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 15:02
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.19 10:23
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.16 15:27
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.15 18:06
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.15 18:06
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.15 18:06
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.15 17:03
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.15 17:03
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.15 17:03
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.15 09:57
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.15 09:57
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.15 09:57
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.15 09:57
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.15 09:57
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
US100 AND US500
400 USD al mes
-7%
0
0
USD
1.9K
USD
2
100%
163
54%
58%
0.84
-0.81
USD
8%
1:200
Copiar

¿Cómo se realiza el copiado de las transacciones en MetaTrader? Mire el vídeo tutorial

La suscripción a la señal le da derecho a copiar las transacciones del proveedor durante 1 mes. Para que la suscripción tenga efecto, hay que utilizar el terminal MetaTrader 5.

Si no tiene la plataforma instalada, puede descargarla aquí.