- 자본
- 축소
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|USTEC
|144
|US500
|144
|XAUUSD
|15
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|USTEC
|65
|US500
|-127
|XAUUSD
|-121
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|USTEC
|17K
|US500
|-319
|XAUUSD
|-61K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- 입금량
- 축소
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "Exness-MT5Real31"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 9
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|4.05 × 21
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|5.67 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real37
|10.43 × 14
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|11.58 × 19
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|12.34 × 634
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|12.55 × 86
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|17.50 × 2
|
RoboForex-Pro
|105.00 × 1
AvaRange Nexus
Description
AvaRange Nexus is a systematic trading Expert Advisor designed for index markets, focusing on stability, consistency, and controlled risk exposure.
The strategy is built around a rule-based framework that evaluates market conditions dynamically and adapts position exposure accordingly. Rather than relying on a single indicator or fixed signal, AvaRange Nexus operates through a structured decision model that aims to capture market inefficiencies while maintaining disciplined risk management.
Key characteristics of the strategy include:
-
Multi-market structure with internal risk balancing
-
Adaptive position management based on market behavior
-
Emphasis on drawdown control and equity stability
-
Fully automated execution with no manual intervention
-
Designed for continuous operation across different market phases
The Expert Advisor prioritizes capital preservation and smooth equity growth over aggressive short-term gains. All trades are managed automatically according to predefined rules, with strict internal controls to limit risk during unfavorable conditions.
AvaRange Nexus is suitable for traders who value systematic execution, robustness, and long-term consistency.
Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Use proper risk settings and test the Expert Advisor on a demo account before live trading.
