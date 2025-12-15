시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 5 / US100 AND US500
Yang Hu

US100 AND US500

Yang Hu
0 리뷰
4
0 / 0 USD
월별 400 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 -9%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
303
이익 거래:
166 (54.78%)
손실 거래:
137 (45.21%)
최고의 거래:
50.18 USD
최악의 거래:
-63.90 USD
총 수익:
1 155.46 USD (833 847 pips)
총 손실:
-1 338.49 USD (877 646 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
15 (118.08 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
118.08 USD (15)
샤프 비율:
-0.04
거래 활동:
57.40%
최대 입금량:
38.42%
최근 거래:
3 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
92
평균 유지 시간:
8 시간
회복 요인:
-0.89
롱(주식매수):
158 (52.15%)
숏(주식차입매도):
145 (47.85%)
수익 요인:
0.86
기대수익:
-0.60 USD
평균 이익:
6.96 USD
평균 손실:
-9.77 USD
연속 최대 손실:
5 (-70.12 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-70.12 USD (5)
월별 성장률:
-9.16%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
185.10 USD
최대한의:
205.98 USD (10.19%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
10.19% (205.98 USD)
자본금별:
4.49% (89.65 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
USTEC 144
US500 144
XAUUSD 15
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
USTEC 65
US500 -127
XAUUSD -121
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
USTEC 17K
US500 -319
XAUUSD -61K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +50.18 USD
최악의 거래: -64 USD
연속 최대 이익: 15
연속 최대 손실: 5
연속 최대 이익: +118.08 USD
연속 최대 손실: -70.12 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "Exness-MT5Real31"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 9
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
4.05 × 21
FusionMarkets-Live
5.67 × 3
Exness-MT5Real37
10.43 × 14
Exness-MT5Real31
11.58 × 19
Exness-MT5Real28
12.34 × 634
Exness-MT5Real15
12.55 × 86
VantageInternational-Live 7
17.50 × 2
RoboForex-Pro
105.00 × 1
AvaRange Nexus

Description

AvaRange Nexus is a systematic trading Expert Advisor designed for index markets, focusing on stability, consistency, and controlled risk exposure.

The strategy is built around a rule-based framework that evaluates market conditions dynamically and adapts position exposure accordingly. Rather than relying on a single indicator or fixed signal, AvaRange Nexus operates through a structured decision model that aims to capture market inefficiencies while maintaining disciplined risk management.

Key characteristics of the strategy include:

  • Multi-market structure with internal risk balancing

  • Adaptive position management based on market behavior

  • Emphasis on drawdown control and equity stability

  • Fully automated execution with no manual intervention

  • Designed for continuous operation across different market phases

The Expert Advisor prioritizes capital preservation and smooth equity growth over aggressive short-term gains. All trades are managed automatically according to predefined rules, with strict internal controls to limit risk during unfavorable conditions.

AvaRange Nexus is suitable for traders who value systematic execution, robustness, and long-term consistency.


Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Use proper risk settings and test the Expert Advisor on a demo account before live trading.


리뷰 없음
2026.01.06 20:35
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.02 19:02
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.02 15:59
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.31 22:20
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.31 21:17
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.31 20:17
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.30 19:53
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.26 00:59
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.24 18:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 15:02
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.19 10:23
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.16 15:27
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.15 18:06
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.15 18:06
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.15 18:06
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.15 17:03
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.15 17:03
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.15 17:03
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.15 09:57
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.15 09:57
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
