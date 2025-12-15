- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USTEC
|55
|US500
|55
|XAUUSD
|8
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USTEC
|-287
|US500
|176
|XAUUSD
|12
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USTEC
|-356K
|US500
|58K
|XAUUSD
|45K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 2
|
OxSecurities-Live
|4.05 × 21
|
Exness-MT5Real37
|10.43 × 14
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|12.55 × 86
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|17.50 × 2
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|36.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|42.21 × 157
AvaRange Nexus
Description
AvaRange Nexus is a systematic trading Expert Advisor designed for index markets, focusing on stability, consistency, and controlled risk exposure.
The strategy is built around a rule-based framework that evaluates market conditions dynamically and adapts position exposure accordingly. Rather than relying on a single indicator or fixed signal, AvaRange Nexus operates through a structured decision model that aims to capture market inefficiencies while maintaining disciplined risk management.
Key characteristics of the strategy include:
-
Multi-market structure with internal risk balancing
-
Adaptive position management based on market behavior
-
Emphasis on drawdown control and equity stability
-
Fully automated execution with no manual intervention
-
Designed for continuous operation across different market phases
The Expert Advisor prioritizes capital preservation and smooth equity growth over aggressive short-term gains. All trades are managed automatically according to predefined rules, with strict internal controls to limit risk during unfavorable conditions.
AvaRange Nexus is suitable for traders who value systematic execution, robustness, and long-term consistency.
Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Use proper risk settings and test the Expert Advisor on a demo account before live trading.
USD
USD
USD