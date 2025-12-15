SignalsSections
Yang Hu

US100 AND US500

Yang Hu
0 reviews
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 400 USD per month
growth since 2025 -5%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
118
Profit Trades:
65 (55.08%)
Loss Trades:
53 (44.92%)
Best trade:
50.18 USD
Worst trade:
-56.52 USD
Gross Profit:
626.43 USD (332 779 pips)
Gross Loss:
-725.05 USD (585 243 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (118.08 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
118.08 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.04
Trading activity:
64.03%
Max deposit load:
17.02%
Latest trade:
7 hours ago
Trades per week:
88
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.59
Long Trades:
63 (53.39%)
Short Trades:
55 (46.61%)
Profit Factor:
0.86
Expected Payoff:
-0.84 USD
Average Profit:
9.64 USD
Average Loss:
-13.68 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-70.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-70.12 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-4.93%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
146.45 USD
Maximal:
167.33 USD (8.28%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.28% (167.33 USD)
By Equity:
4.49% (89.65 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USTEC 55
US500 55
XAUUSD 8
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USTEC -287
US500 176
XAUUSD 12
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USTEC -356K
US500 58K
XAUUSD 45K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +50.18 USD
Worst trade: -57 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +118.08 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -70.12 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 2
OxSecurities-Live
4.05 × 21
Exness-MT5Real37
10.43 × 14
Exness-MT5Real15
12.55 × 86
VantageInternational-Live 7
17.50 × 2
TitanFX-MT5-01
36.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
42.21 × 157
AvaRange Nexus

Description

AvaRange Nexus is a systematic trading Expert Advisor designed for index markets, focusing on stability, consistency, and controlled risk exposure.

The strategy is built around a rule-based framework that evaluates market conditions dynamically and adapts position exposure accordingly. Rather than relying on a single indicator or fixed signal, AvaRange Nexus operates through a structured decision model that aims to capture market inefficiencies while maintaining disciplined risk management.

Key characteristics of the strategy include:

  • Multi-market structure with internal risk balancing

  • Adaptive position management based on market behavior

  • Emphasis on drawdown control and equity stability

  • Fully automated execution with no manual intervention

  • Designed for continuous operation across different market phases

The Expert Advisor prioritizes capital preservation and smooth equity growth over aggressive short-term gains. All trades are managed automatically according to predefined rules, with strict internal controls to limit risk during unfavorable conditions.

AvaRange Nexus is suitable for traders who value systematic execution, robustness, and long-term consistency.


Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Use proper risk settings and test the Expert Advisor on a demo account before live trading.


No reviews
2025.12.23 15:02
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.19 10:23
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.16 15:27
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.15 18:06
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.15 18:06
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.15 18:06
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.15 17:03
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.15 17:03
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.15 17:03
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.15 09:57
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.15 09:57
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.15 09:57
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.15 09:57
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.15 09:57
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
