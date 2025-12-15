シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 5 / US100 AND US500
Yang Hu

US100 AND US500

Yang Hu
レビュー0件
2週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  400  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 -7%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
163
利益トレード:
89 (54.60%)
損失トレード:
74 (45.40%)
ベストトレード:
50.18 USD
最悪のトレード:
-56.52 USD
総利益:
713.43 USD (433 335 pips)
総損失:
-846.01 USD (639 399 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
15 (118.08 USD)
最大連続利益:
118.08 USD (15)
シャープレシオ:
-0.05
取引アクティビティ:
58.18%
最大入金額:
38.42%
最近のトレード:
2 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
64
平均保有時間:
6 時間
リカバリーファクター:
-0.79
長いトレード:
86 (52.76%)
短いトレード:
77 (47.24%)
プロフィットファクター:
0.84
期待されたペイオフ:
-0.81 USD
平均利益:
8.02 USD
平均損失:
-11.43 USD
最大連続の負け:
5 (-70.12 USD)
最大連続損失:
-70.12 USD (5)
月間成長:
-6.63%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
147.28 USD
最大の:
168.16 USD (8.32%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
8.28% (167.33 USD)
エクイティによる:
4.49% (89.65 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
USTEC 77
US500 77
XAUUSD 9
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
USTEC -200
US500 87
XAUUSD -19
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
USTEC -255K
US500 36K
XAUUSD 14K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +50.18 USD
最悪のトレード: -57 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 15
最大連続の負け: 5
最大連続利益: +118.08 USD
最大連続損失: -70.12 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"Exness-MT5Real31"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 4
OxSecurities-Live
4.05 × 21
Exness-MT5Real37
10.43 × 14
Exness-MT5Real15
12.55 × 86
VantageInternational-Live 7
17.50 × 2
TitanFX-MT5-01
31.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
49.61 × 175
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
96.00 × 1
AvaRange Nexus

Description

AvaRange Nexus is a systematic trading Expert Advisor designed for index markets, focusing on stability, consistency, and controlled risk exposure.

The strategy is built around a rule-based framework that evaluates market conditions dynamically and adapts position exposure accordingly. Rather than relying on a single indicator or fixed signal, AvaRange Nexus operates through a structured decision model that aims to capture market inefficiencies while maintaining disciplined risk management.

Key characteristics of the strategy include:

  • Multi-market structure with internal risk balancing

  • Adaptive position management based on market behavior

  • Emphasis on drawdown control and equity stability

  • Fully automated execution with no manual intervention

  • Designed for continuous operation across different market phases

The Expert Advisor prioritizes capital preservation and smooth equity growth over aggressive short-term gains. All trades are managed automatically according to predefined rules, with strict internal controls to limit risk during unfavorable conditions.

AvaRange Nexus is suitable for traders who value systematic execution, robustness, and long-term consistency.


Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Use proper risk settings and test the Expert Advisor on a demo account before live trading.


2025.12.26 00:59
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.24 18:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 15:02
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.19 10:23
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.16 15:27
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.15 18:06
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.15 18:06
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.15 18:06
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.15 17:03
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.15 17:03
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.15 17:03
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.15 09:57
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.15 09:57
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.15 09:57
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.15 09:57
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.15 09:57
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
