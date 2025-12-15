SinaisSeções
Yang Hu

US100 AND US500

Yang Hu
0 comentários
2 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 400 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 -7%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
163
Negociações com lucro:
89 (54.60%)
Negociações com perda:
74 (45.40%)
Melhor negociação:
50.18 USD
Pior negociação:
-56.52 USD
Lucro bruto:
713.43 USD (433 335 pips)
Perda bruta:
-846.01 USD (639 399 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
15 (118.08 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
118.08 USD (15)
Índice de Sharpe:
-0.05
Atividade de negociação:
58.18%
Depósito máximo carregado:
38.42%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
64
Tempo médio de espera:
6 horas
Fator de recuperação:
-0.79
Negociações longas:
86 (52.76%)
Negociações curtas:
77 (47.24%)
Fator de lucro:
0.84
Valor esperado:
-0.81 USD
Lucro médio:
8.02 USD
Perda média:
-11.43 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
5 (-70.12 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-70.12 USD (5)
Crescimento mensal:
-6.63%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
147.28 USD
Máximo:
168.16 USD (8.32%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
8.28% (167.33 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
4.49% (89.65 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
USTEC 77
US500 77
XAUUSD 9
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
USTEC -200
US500 87
XAUUSD -19
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
USTEC -255K
US500 36K
XAUUSD 14K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +50.18 USD
Pior negociação: -57 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 15
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 5
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +118.08 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -70.12 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "Exness-MT5Real31" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 4
OxSecurities-Live
4.05 × 21
Exness-MT5Real37
10.43 × 14
Exness-MT5Real15
12.55 × 86
VantageInternational-Live 7
17.50 × 2
TitanFX-MT5-01
31.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
49.61 × 175
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
96.00 × 1
AvaRange Nexus

Description

AvaRange Nexus is a systematic trading Expert Advisor designed for index markets, focusing on stability, consistency, and controlled risk exposure.

The strategy is built around a rule-based framework that evaluates market conditions dynamically and adapts position exposure accordingly. Rather than relying on a single indicator or fixed signal, AvaRange Nexus operates through a structured decision model that aims to capture market inefficiencies while maintaining disciplined risk management.

Key characteristics of the strategy include:

  • Multi-market structure with internal risk balancing

  • Adaptive position management based on market behavior

  • Emphasis on drawdown control and equity stability

  • Fully automated execution with no manual intervention

  • Designed for continuous operation across different market phases

The Expert Advisor prioritizes capital preservation and smooth equity growth over aggressive short-term gains. All trades are managed automatically according to predefined rules, with strict internal controls to limit risk during unfavorable conditions.

AvaRange Nexus is suitable for traders who value systematic execution, robustness, and long-term consistency.


Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Use proper risk settings and test the Expert Advisor on a demo account before live trading.


2025.12.26 00:59
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.24 18:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 15:02
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.19 10:23
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.16 15:27
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.15 18:06
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.15 18:06
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.15 18:06
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.15 17:03
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.15 17:03
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.15 17:03
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.15 09:57
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.15 09:57
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.15 09:57
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.15 09:57
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.15 09:57
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
