SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / GoldHedge Martingale Pro
Sui Pong Li

GoldHedge Martingale Pro

Sui Pong Li
0 inceleme
19 hafta
0 / 0 USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 54%
VantageInternational-Live 7
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
749
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
445 (59.41%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
304 (40.59%)
En iyi işlem:
23 850.18 HKD
En kötü işlem:
-12 138.88 HKD
Brüt kâr:
156 485.04 HKD (14 664 161 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-126 380.00 HKD (2 732 989 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
20 (284.41 HKD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
24 795.47 HKD (8)
Sharpe oranı:
0.06
Alım-satım etkinliği:
n/a
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
En son işlem:
1 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
34
Ort. tutma süresi:
19 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
1.47
Alış işlemleri:
404 (53.94%)
Satış işlemleri:
345 (46.06%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.24
Beklenen getiri:
40.19 HKD
Ortalama kâr:
351.65 HKD
Ortalama zarar:
-415.72 HKD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
14 (-1 430.47 HKD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-18 545.87 HKD (11)
Aylık büyüme:
12.56%
Yıllık tahmin:
152.40%
Algo alım-satım:
90%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
10 901.61 HKD
Maksimum:
20 505.37 HKD (52.95%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
31.34% (20 174.13 HKD)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 HKD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 386
BTCUSD 106
EURAUD 37
EURJPY 35
CHFJPY 34
EURCAD 32
EURNZD 28
EURGBP 20
EURUSD 18
EURCHF 16
GBPUSD 16
USDHKD 5
GBPCHF 4
GBPJPY 4
USDJPY 2
CADJPY 2
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 2.1K
BTCUSD 2.4K
EURAUD -237
EURJPY 77
CHFJPY -44
EURCAD 45
EURNZD 66
EURGBP -92
EURUSD -1
EURCHF 14
GBPUSD 7
USDHKD -510
GBPCHF 0
GBPJPY 50
USDJPY 1
CADJPY -29
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD -19K
BTCUSD 72K
EURAUD -13K
EURJPY 2.7K
CHFJPY -17K
EURCAD 2K
EURNZD 8.4K
EURGBP -2.1K
EURUSD 184
EURCHF 1.1K
GBPUSD 571
USDHKD -4.2K
GBPCHF 4
GBPJPY 3.6K
USDJPY 74
CADJPY -1.4K
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +23 850.18 HKD
En kötü işlem: -12 139 HKD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 8
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 11
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +284.41 HKD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -1 430.47 HKD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "VantageInternational-Live 7" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Min. Balance: USD$6000 / HKD$47000
Discover GoldHedge Martingale Pro, a dynamic trading signal optimized for XAUUSD and BTCUSD markets. Powered by a sophisticated Hedging Martingale EA, this strategy delivers consistent results with an 85% win rate, generating over 18 million HKD in profits from November to December 2025. Featuring low average losses of around 800 HKD and high average gains exceeding 40,000 HKD, it balances risk and reward effectively. Ideal for followers seeking automated, high-performance signals—subscribe today and elevate your trading portfolio.

(Risk disclaimer: Past performance is not indicative of future results; use responsible risk management.)


2025.12.13 12:53
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 2.34% of days out of 128 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
