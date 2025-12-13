SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 5 / GoldHedge Martingale Pro
Sui Pong Li

GoldHedge Martingale Pro

Sui Pong Li
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
21 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 51%
VantageInternational-Live 7
1:500
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
822
Transacciones Rentables:
489 (59.48%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
333 (40.51%)
Mejor transacción:
23 850.18 HKD
Peor transacción:
-12 138.88 HKD
Beneficio Bruto:
184 802.59 HKD (14 947 187 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-154 521.40 HKD (3 153 002 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
20 (284.41 HKD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
24 795.47 HKD (8)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.05
Actividad comercial:
37.21%
Carga máxima del depósito:
8.98%
Último trade:
11 horas
Trades a la semana:
39
Tiempo medio de espera:
18 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
1.48
Transacciones Largas:
441 (53.65%)
Transacciones Cortas:
381 (46.35%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.20
Beneficio Esperado:
36.84 HKD
Beneficio medio:
377.92 HKD
Pérdidas medias:
-464.03 HKD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
14 (-1 430.47 HKD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-18 545.87 HKD (11)
Crecimiento al mes:
8.15%
Pronóstico anual:
98.92%
Trading algorítmico:
90%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
10 901.61 HKD
Máxima:
20 505.37 HKD (52.95%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
31.34% (20 174.13 HKD)
De fondos:
4.31% (2 430.70 HKD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 446
BTCUSD 119
EURAUD 37
EURJPY 35
CHFJPY 34
EURCAD 32
EURNZD 28
EURGBP 20
EURUSD 18
EURCHF 16
GBPUSD 16
USDHKD 5
GBPCHF 4
GBPJPY 4
USDJPY 2
CADJPY 2
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 2.6K
BTCUSD 2K
EURAUD -237
EURJPY 77
CHFJPY -44
EURCAD 45
EURNZD 66
EURGBP -92
EURUSD -1
EURCHF 14
GBPUSD 7
USDHKD -510
GBPCHF 0
GBPJPY 50
USDJPY 1
CADJPY -29
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD -22K
BTCUSD -62K
EURAUD -13K
EURJPY 2.7K
CHFJPY -17K
EURCAD 2K
EURNZD 8.4K
EURGBP -2.1K
EURUSD 184
EURCHF 1.1K
GBPUSD 571
USDHKD -4.2K
GBPCHF 4
GBPJPY 3.6K
USDJPY 74
CADJPY -1.4K
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +23 850.18 HKD
Peor transacción: -12 139 HKD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 8
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 11
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +284.41 HKD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -1 430.47 HKD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "VantageInternational-Live 7" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

No hay datos

Min. Balance: USD$6000 / HKD$47000
Discover GoldHedge Martingale Pro, a dynamic trading signal optimized for XAUUSD and BTCUSD markets. Powered by a sophisticated Hedging Martingale EA, this strategy delivers consistent results with an 85% win rate, generating over 18 million HKD in profits from November to December 2025. Featuring low average losses of around 800 HKD and high average gains exceeding 40,000 HKD, it balances risk and reward effectively. Ideal for followers seeking automated, high-performance signals—subscribe today and elevate your trading portfolio.

(Risk disclaimer: Past performance is not indicative of future results; use responsible risk management.)


No hay comentarios
2025.12.19 03:17
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.18 02:00
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.13 12:53
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 2.34% of days out of 128 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
GoldHedge Martingale Pro
30 USD al mes
51%
0
0
USD
46K
HKD
21
90%
822
59%
37%
1.19
36.84
HKD
31%
1:500
Copiar

¿Cómo se realiza el copiado de las transacciones en MetaTrader? Mire el vídeo tutorial

La suscripción a la señal le da derecho a copiar las transacciones del proveedor durante 1 mes. Para que la suscripción tenga efecto, hay que utilizar el terminal MetaTrader 5.

Si no tiene la plataforma instalada, puede descargarla aquí.