|Símbolo
|Operações
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|446
|BTCUSD
|119
|EURAUD
|37
|EURJPY
|35
|CHFJPY
|34
|EURCAD
|32
|EURNZD
|28
|EURGBP
|20
|EURUSD
|18
|EURCHF
|16
|GBPUSD
|16
|USDHKD
|5
|GBPCHF
|4
|GBPJPY
|4
|USDJPY
|2
|CADJPY
|2
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Lucro, USD
|XAUUSD
|2.6K
|BTCUSD
|2K
|EURAUD
|-237
|EURJPY
|77
|CHFJPY
|-44
|EURCAD
|45
|EURNZD
|66
|EURGBP
|-92
|EURUSD
|-1
|EURCHF
|14
|GBPUSD
|7
|USDHKD
|-510
|GBPCHF
|0
|GBPJPY
|50
|USDJPY
|1
|CADJPY
|-29
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Lucro, pips
|XAUUSD
|-22K
|BTCUSD
|-62K
|EURAUD
|-13K
|EURJPY
|2.7K
|CHFJPY
|-17K
|EURCAD
|2K
|EURNZD
|8.4K
|EURGBP
|-2.1K
|EURUSD
|184
|EURCHF
|1.1K
|GBPUSD
|571
|USDHKD
|-4.2K
|GBPCHF
|4
|GBPJPY
|3.6K
|USDJPY
|74
|CADJPY
|-1.4K
- Rebaixamento
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "VantageInternational-Live 7" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.
Sem dados
Min. Balance: USD$6000 / HKD$47000
Discover GoldHedge Martingale Pro, a dynamic trading signal optimized for XAUUSD and BTCUSD markets. Powered by a sophisticated Hedging Martingale EA, this strategy delivers consistent results with an 85% win rate, generating over 18 million HKD in profits from November to December 2025. Featuring low average losses of around 800 HKD and high average gains exceeding 40,000 HKD, it balances risk and reward effectively. Ideal for followers seeking automated, high-performance signals—subscribe today and elevate your trading portfolio.
(Risk disclaimer: Past performance is not indicative of future results; use responsible risk management.)
