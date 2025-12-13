SinaisSeções
Sui Pong Li

GoldHedge Martingale Pro

Sui Pong Li
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
21 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 51%
VantageInternational-Live 7
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
822
Negociações com lucro:
489 (59.48%)
Negociações com perda:
333 (40.51%)
Melhor negociação:
23 850.18 HKD
Pior negociação:
-12 138.88 HKD
Lucro bruto:
184 802.59 HKD (14 947 187 pips)
Perda bruta:
-154 521.40 HKD (3 153 002 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
20 (284.41 HKD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
24 795.47 HKD (8)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.05
Atividade de negociação:
37.21%
Depósito máximo carregado:
8.98%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
39
Tempo médio de espera:
18 horas
Fator de recuperação:
1.48
Negociações longas:
441 (53.65%)
Negociações curtas:
381 (46.35%)
Fator de lucro:
1.20
Valor esperado:
36.84 HKD
Lucro médio:
377.92 HKD
Perda média:
-464.03 HKD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
14 (-1 430.47 HKD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-18 545.87 HKD (11)
Crescimento mensal:
8.15%
Previsão anual:
98.92%
Algotrading:
90%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
10 901.61 HKD
Máximo:
20 505.37 HKD (52.95%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
31.34% (20 174.13 HKD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
4.31% (2 430.70 HKD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 446
BTCUSD 119
EURAUD 37
EURJPY 35
CHFJPY 34
EURCAD 32
EURNZD 28
EURGBP 20
EURUSD 18
EURCHF 16
GBPUSD 16
USDHKD 5
GBPCHF 4
GBPJPY 4
USDJPY 2
CADJPY 2
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD 2.6K
BTCUSD 2K
EURAUD -237
EURJPY 77
CHFJPY -44
EURCAD 45
EURNZD 66
EURGBP -92
EURUSD -1
EURCHF 14
GBPUSD 7
USDHKD -510
GBPCHF 0
GBPJPY 50
USDJPY 1
CADJPY -29
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD -22K
BTCUSD -62K
EURAUD -13K
EURJPY 2.7K
CHFJPY -17K
EURCAD 2K
EURNZD 8.4K
EURGBP -2.1K
EURUSD 184
EURCHF 1.1K
GBPUSD 571
USDHKD -4.2K
GBPCHF 4
GBPJPY 3.6K
USDJPY 74
CADJPY -1.4K
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +23 850.18 HKD
Pior negociação: -12 139 HKD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 8
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 11
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +284.41 HKD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -1 430.47 HKD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "VantageInternational-Live 7" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Sem dados

Min. Balance: USD$6000 / HKD$47000
Discover GoldHedge Martingale Pro, a dynamic trading signal optimized for XAUUSD and BTCUSD markets. Powered by a sophisticated Hedging Martingale EA, this strategy delivers consistent results with an 85% win rate, generating over 18 million HKD in profits from November to December 2025. Featuring low average losses of around 800 HKD and high average gains exceeding 40,000 HKD, it balances risk and reward effectively. Ideal for followers seeking automated, high-performance signals—subscribe today and elevate your trading portfolio.

(Risk disclaimer: Past performance is not indicative of future results; use responsible risk management.)


Sem comentários
2025.12.19 03:17
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.18 02:00
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.13 12:53
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 2.34% of days out of 128 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
GoldHedge Martingale Pro
30 USD por mês
51%
0
0
USD
46K
HKD
21
90%
822
59%
37%
1.19
36.84
HKD
31%
1:500
