- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|386
|BTCUSD
|106
|EURAUD
|37
|EURJPY
|35
|CHFJPY
|34
|EURCAD
|32
|EURNZD
|28
|EURGBP
|20
|EURUSD
|18
|EURCHF
|16
|GBPUSD
|16
|USDHKD
|5
|GBPCHF
|4
|GBPJPY
|4
|USDJPY
|2
|CADJPY
|2
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|2.1K
|BTCUSD
|2.4K
|EURAUD
|-237
|EURJPY
|77
|CHFJPY
|-44
|EURCAD
|45
|EURNZD
|66
|EURGBP
|-92
|EURUSD
|-1
|EURCHF
|14
|GBPUSD
|7
|USDHKD
|-510
|GBPCHF
|0
|GBPJPY
|50
|USDJPY
|1
|CADJPY
|-29
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-19K
|BTCUSD
|72K
|EURAUD
|-13K
|EURJPY
|2.7K
|CHFJPY
|-17K
|EURCAD
|2K
|EURNZD
|8.4K
|EURGBP
|-2.1K
|EURUSD
|184
|EURCHF
|1.1K
|GBPUSD
|571
|USDHKD
|-4.2K
|GBPCHF
|4
|GBPJPY
|3.6K
|USDJPY
|74
|CADJPY
|-1.4K
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "VantageInternational-Live 7" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
Pas de données
Min. Balance: USD$6000 / HKD$47000
Discover GoldHedge Martingale Pro, a dynamic trading signal optimized for XAUUSD and BTCUSD markets. Powered by a sophisticated Hedging Martingale EA, this strategy delivers consistent results with an 85% win rate, generating over 18 million HKD in profits from November to December 2025. Featuring low average losses of around 800 HKD and high average gains exceeding 40,000 HKD, it balances risk and reward effectively. Ideal for followers seeking automated, high-performance signals—subscribe today and elevate your trading portfolio.
(Risk disclaimer: Past performance is not indicative of future results; use responsible risk management.)