Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / GoldHedge Martingale Pro
Sui Pong Li

GoldHedge Martingale Pro

Sui Pong Li
0 avis
19 semaines
0 / 0 USD
croissance depuis 2025 54%
VantageInternational-Live 7
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
749
Bénéfice trades:
445 (59.41%)
Perte trades:
304 (40.59%)
Meilleure transaction:
23 850.18 HKD
Pire transaction:
-12 138.88 HKD
Bénéfice brut:
156 485.04 HKD (14 664 161 pips)
Perte brute:
-126 380.00 HKD (2 732 989 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
20 (284.41 HKD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
24 795.47 HKD (8)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.06
Activité de trading:
n/a
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.00%
Dernier trade:
1 un jour avant
Trades par semaine:
34
Temps de détention moyen:
19 heures
Facteur de récupération:
1.47
Longs trades:
404 (53.94%)
Courts trades:
345 (46.06%)
Facteur de profit:
1.24
Rendement attendu:
40.19 HKD
Bénéfice moyen:
351.65 HKD
Perte moyenne:
-415.72 HKD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
14 (-1 430.47 HKD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-18 545.87 HKD (11)
Croissance mensuelle:
12.56%
Prévision annuelle:
152.40%
Algo trading:
90%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
10 901.61 HKD
Maximal:
20 505.37 HKD (52.95%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
31.34% (20 174.13 HKD)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 HKD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 386
BTCUSD 106
EURAUD 37
EURJPY 35
CHFJPY 34
EURCAD 32
EURNZD 28
EURGBP 20
EURUSD 18
EURCHF 16
GBPUSD 16
USDHKD 5
GBPCHF 4
GBPJPY 4
USDJPY 2
CADJPY 2
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 2.1K
BTCUSD 2.4K
EURAUD -237
EURJPY 77
CHFJPY -44
EURCAD 45
EURNZD 66
EURGBP -92
EURUSD -1
EURCHF 14
GBPUSD 7
USDHKD -510
GBPCHF 0
GBPJPY 50
USDJPY 1
CADJPY -29
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -19K
BTCUSD 72K
EURAUD -13K
EURJPY 2.7K
CHFJPY -17K
EURCAD 2K
EURNZD 8.4K
EURGBP -2.1K
EURUSD 184
EURCHF 1.1K
GBPUSD 571
USDHKD -4.2K
GBPCHF 4
GBPJPY 3.6K
USDJPY 74
CADJPY -1.4K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +23 850.18 HKD
Pire transaction: -12 139 HKD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 8
Pertes consécutives maximales: 11
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +284.41 HKD
Perte consécutive maximale: -1 430.47 HKD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "VantageInternational-Live 7" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

Min. Balance: USD$6000 / HKD$47000
Discover GoldHedge Martingale Pro, a dynamic trading signal optimized for XAUUSD and BTCUSD markets. Powered by a sophisticated Hedging Martingale EA, this strategy delivers consistent results with an 85% win rate, generating over 18 million HKD in profits from November to December 2025. Featuring low average losses of around 800 HKD and high average gains exceeding 40,000 HKD, it balances risk and reward effectively. Ideal for followers seeking automated, high-performance signals—subscribe today and elevate your trading portfolio.

(Risk disclaimer: Past performance is not indicative of future results; use responsible risk management.)


Aucun avis
2025.12.13 12:53
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 2.34% of days out of 128 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
