Sui Pong Li

GoldHedge Martingale Pro

Sui Pong Li
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
21 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Wachstum seit 2025 74%
VantageInternational-Live 7
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
829
Gewinntrades:
495 (59.71%)
Verlusttrades:
334 (40.29%)
Bester Trade:
23 850.18 HKD
Schlechtester Trade:
-12 138.88 HKD
Bruttoprofit:
193 689.04 HKD (15 108 428 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-156 715.05 HKD (3 209 438 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
20 (284.41 HKD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
24 795.47 HKD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading-Aktivität:
37.21%
Max deposit load:
8.98%
Letzter Trade:
3 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
35
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
18 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
1.80
Long-Positionen:
445 (53.68%)
Short-Positionen:
384 (46.32%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.24
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
44.60 HKD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
391.29 HKD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-469.21 HKD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
14 (-1 430.47 HKD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-18 545.87 HKD (11)
Wachstum pro Monat :
28.62%
Jahresprognose:
347.23%
Algo-Trading:
90%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
10 901.61 HKD
Maximaler:
20 505.37 HKD (52.95%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
31.34% (20 174.13 HKD)
Kapital:
4.40% (2 113.00 HKD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 449
BTCUSD 123
EURAUD 37
EURJPY 35
CHFJPY 34
EURCAD 32
EURNZD 28
EURGBP 20
EURUSD 18
EURCHF 16
GBPUSD 16
USDHKD 5
GBPCHF 4
GBPJPY 4
USDJPY 2
CADJPY 2
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 2.6K
BTCUSD 2.8K
EURAUD -237
EURJPY 77
CHFJPY -44
EURCAD 45
EURNZD 66
EURGBP -92
EURUSD -1
EURCHF 14
GBPUSD 7
USDHKD -510
GBPCHF 0
GBPJPY 50
USDJPY 1
CADJPY -29
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -20K
BTCUSD 41K
EURAUD -13K
EURJPY 2.7K
CHFJPY -17K
EURCAD 2K
EURNZD 8.4K
EURGBP -2.1K
EURUSD 184
EURCHF 1.1K
GBPUSD 571
USDHKD -4.2K
GBPCHF 4
GBPJPY 3.6K
USDJPY 74
CADJPY -1.4K
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +23 850.18 HKD
Schlechtester Trade: -12 139 HKD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 8
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 11
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +284.41 HKD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -1 430.47 HKD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "VantageInternational-Live 7" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

Min. Balance: USD$6000 / HKD$47000
Discover GoldHedge Martingale Pro, a dynamic trading signal optimized for XAUUSD and BTCUSD markets. Powered by a sophisticated Hedging Martingale EA, this strategy delivers consistent results with an 85% win rate, generating over 18 million HKD in profits from November to December 2025. Featuring low average losses of around 800 HKD and high average gains exceeding 40,000 HKD, it balances risk and reward effectively. Ideal for followers seeking automated, high-performance signals—subscribe today and elevate your trading portfolio.

(Risk disclaimer: Past performance is not indicative of future results; use responsible risk management.)


Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.19 03:17
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.18 02:00
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.13 12:53
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 2.34% of days out of 128 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
