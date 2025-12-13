SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / GoldHedge Martingale Pro
Sui Pong Li

GoldHedge Martingale Pro

Sui Pong Li
0 reviews
Reliability
20 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 69%
VantageInternational-Live 7
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
815
Profit Trades:
487 (59.75%)
Loss Trades:
328 (40.25%)
Best trade:
23 850.18 HKD
Worst trade:
-12 138.88 HKD
Gross Profit:
182 310.69 HKD (14 892 337 pips)
Gross Loss:
-146 699.68 HKD (2 980 307 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (284.41 HKD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
24 795.47 HKD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
40.09%
Max deposit load:
8.98%
Latest trade:
58 minutes ago
Trades per week:
49
Avg holding time:
18 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.74
Long Trades:
437 (53.62%)
Short Trades:
378 (46.38%)
Profit Factor:
1.24
Expected Payoff:
43.69 HKD
Average Profit:
374.35 HKD
Average Loss:
-447.26 HKD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-1 430.47 HKD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-18 545.87 HKD (11)
Monthly growth:
22.73%
Annual Forecast:
275.81%
Algo trading:
90%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
10 901.61 HKD
Maximal:
20 505.37 HKD (52.95%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
31.34% (20 174.13 HKD)
By Equity:
4.31% (2 430.70 HKD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 443
BTCUSD 115
EURAUD 37
EURJPY 35
CHFJPY 34
EURCAD 32
EURNZD 28
EURGBP 20
EURUSD 18
EURCHF 16
GBPUSD 16
USDHKD 5
GBPCHF 4
GBPJPY 4
USDJPY 2
CADJPY 2
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 2.6K
BTCUSD 2.6K
EURAUD -237
EURJPY 77
CHFJPY -44
EURCAD 45
EURNZD 66
EURGBP -92
EURUSD -1
EURCHF 14
GBPUSD 7
USDHKD -510
GBPCHF 0
GBPJPY 50
USDJPY 1
CADJPY -29
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -21K
BTCUSD 55K
EURAUD -13K
EURJPY 2.7K
CHFJPY -17K
EURCAD 2K
EURNZD 8.4K
EURGBP -2.1K
EURUSD 184
EURCHF 1.1K
GBPUSD 571
USDHKD -4.2K
GBPCHF 4
GBPJPY 3.6K
USDJPY 74
CADJPY -1.4K
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +23 850.18 HKD
Worst trade: -12 139 HKD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +284.41 HKD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 430.47 HKD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Min. Balance: USD$6000 / HKD$47000
Discover GoldHedge Martingale Pro, a dynamic trading signal optimized for XAUUSD and BTCUSD markets. Powered by a sophisticated Hedging Martingale EA, this strategy delivers consistent results with an 85% win rate, generating over 18 million HKD in profits from November to December 2025. Featuring low average losses of around 800 HKD and high average gains exceeding 40,000 HKD, it balances risk and reward effectively. Ideal for followers seeking automated, high-performance signals—subscribe today and elevate your trading portfolio.

(Risk disclaimer: Past performance is not indicative of future results; use responsible risk management.)


No reviews
2025.12.19 03:17
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.18 02:00
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.13 12:53
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 2.34% of days out of 128 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
GoldHedge Martingale Pro
30 USD per month
69%
0
0
USD
51K
HKD
20
90%
815
59%
40%
1.24
43.69
HKD
31%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.