SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / GoldenRoad
Marwin Borpet

GoldenRoad

Marwin Borpet
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
6 hafta
1 / 3.6K USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 218%
SwitchMarkets-Live
1:500
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
160
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
118 (73.75%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
42 (26.25%)
En iyi işlem:
312.85 USD
En kötü işlem:
-271.59 USD
Brüt kâr:
5 357.26 USD (96 460 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-3 243.05 USD (65 052 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
19 (637.53 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
794.68 USD (17)
Sharpe oranı:
0.16
Alım-satım etkinliği:
31.87%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
18.92%
En son işlem:
2 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
26
Ort. tutma süresi:
5 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
2.94
Alış işlemleri:
142 (88.75%)
Satış işlemleri:
18 (11.25%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.65
Beklenen getiri:
13.21 USD
Ortalama kâr:
45.40 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-77.22 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
5 (-407.18 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-478.50 USD (2)
Aylık büyüme:
178.10%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
206.74 USD
Maksimum:
720.29 USD (24.04%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
39.83% (718.75 USD)
Varlığa göre:
19.87% (293.26 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 160
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 2.1K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 31K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +312.85 USD
En kötü işlem: -272 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 17
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +637.53 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -407.18 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "SwitchMarkets-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

RoboForex-Pro
13.15 × 40
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol

This Expert Advisor is my personal Gold (XAUUSD) trading algorithm, built from real trading logic that I use to generate signals.

Unlike typical Gold EAs, this system does NOT use Grid or Martingale.

Instead, it applies a controlled Recovery & Lot Multiplication system, fully driven by algorithmic conditions — not blind averaging.

🔹 Key Characteristics

  • 🎯 Specialized for XAUUSD (Gold)

  • 🚫 No Grid System

  • 🚫 No Unlimited Martingale

  • 🤖 Pure Algorithmic Entry Logic

  • 📈 Smart Recovery & Lot Scaling

  • 🛡 Risk-Controlled Trade Management

🔹 Trading Logic Overview

  • Trades are opened only when algorithm conditions are met

  • Each position is independent, not layered blindly

  • If the market moves against the position:

    • The EA activates a Recovery Trade

    • Lot size is calculated dynamically, based on:

      • Market structure

      • Volatility

      • Previous trade outcome

  • No random averaging, no endless grids

This allows the system to recover drawdown efficiently while keeping risk under control.

🔹 Risk Management

  • Adjustable risk per trade

  • Maximum lot size protection

  • Drawdown control logic

  • Automatic stop-loss and take-profit calculation

  • No over-exposure during high volatility periods

🔹 Who This EA Is For

✔ Traders who want Gold-only specialization
✔ Users who prefer logic-based recovery, not grid gambling
✔ Those who want consistent signals, not high-risk martingale
✔ Algo traders who value control over lot scaling

⚠️ Important Note

This EA is not a get-rich-quick system.
It is designed for long-term consistency, proper risk management, and disciplined trading.


İnceleme yok
2026.01.07 19:56
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.07 01:38
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.06 20:35
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.03 14:23
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.31 22:20
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.31 21:17
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.31 20:17
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.26 16:14
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.24 08:20
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 20:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 19:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 18:05
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 10:59
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.22 22:47
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.22 21:47
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.22 19:44
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.22 19:44
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.12.22 02:26
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.22 01:26
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.19 19:32
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
GoldenRoad
Ayda 30 USD
218%
1
3.6K
USD
1.9K
USD
6
100%
160
73%
32%
1.65
13.21
USD
40%
1:500
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 5 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.