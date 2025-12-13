- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|160
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|2.1K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|31K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "SwitchMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
This Expert Advisor is my personal Gold (XAUUSD) trading algorithm, built from real trading logic that I use to generate signals.
Unlike typical Gold EAs, this system does NOT use Grid or Martingale.
Instead, it applies a controlled Recovery & Lot Multiplication system, fully driven by algorithmic conditions — not blind averaging.
🔹 Key Characteristics
-
🎯 Specialized for XAUUSD (Gold)
-
🚫 No Grid System
-
🚫 No Unlimited Martingale
-
🤖 Pure Algorithmic Entry Logic
-
📈 Smart Recovery & Lot Scaling
-
🛡 Risk-Controlled Trade Management
🔹 Trading Logic Overview
-
Trades are opened only when algorithm conditions are met
-
Each position is independent, not layered blindly
-
If the market moves against the position:
-
The EA activates a Recovery Trade
-
Lot size is calculated dynamically, based on:
-
Market structure
-
Volatility
-
Previous trade outcome
-
-
-
No random averaging, no endless grids
This allows the system to recover drawdown efficiently while keeping risk under control.
🔹 Risk Management
-
Adjustable risk per trade
-
Maximum lot size protection
-
Drawdown control logic
-
Automatic stop-loss and take-profit calculation
-
No over-exposure during high volatility periods
🔹 Who This EA Is For
✔ Traders who want Gold-only specialization
✔ Users who prefer logic-based recovery, not grid gambling
✔ Those who want consistent signals, not high-risk martingale
✔ Algo traders who value control over lot scaling
⚠️ Important Note
This EA is not a get-rich-quick system.
It is designed for long-term consistency, proper risk management, and disciplined trading.
