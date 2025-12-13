SignalsSections
Marwin Borpet

GoldenRoad

Marwin Borpet
0 reviews
Reliability
6 weeks
1 / 3.6K USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 218%
SwitchMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
160
Profit Trades:
118 (73.75%)
Loss Trades:
42 (26.25%)
Best trade:
312.85 USD
Worst trade:
-271.59 USD
Gross Profit:
5 357.26 USD (96 460 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 243.05 USD (65 052 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (637.53 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
794.68 USD (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
31.87%
Max deposit load:
18.92%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
26
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.94
Long Trades:
142 (88.75%)
Short Trades:
18 (11.25%)
Profit Factor:
1.65
Expected Payoff:
13.21 USD
Average Profit:
45.40 USD
Average Loss:
-77.22 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-407.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-478.50 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
178.10%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
206.74 USD
Maximal:
720.29 USD (24.04%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
39.83% (718.75 USD)
By Equity:
19.87% (293.26 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 160
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 2.1K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 31K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +312.85 USD
Worst trade: -272 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 17
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +637.53 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -407.18 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "SwitchMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-Pro
13.15 × 40
This Expert Advisor is my personal Gold (XAUUSD) trading algorithm, built from real trading logic that I use to generate signals.

Unlike typical Gold EAs, this system does NOT use Grid or Martingale.

Instead, it applies a controlled Recovery & Lot Multiplication system, fully driven by algorithmic conditions — not blind averaging.

🔹 Key Characteristics

  • 🎯 Specialized for XAUUSD (Gold)

  • 🚫 No Grid System

  • 🚫 No Unlimited Martingale

  • 🤖 Pure Algorithmic Entry Logic

  • 📈 Smart Recovery & Lot Scaling

  • 🛡 Risk-Controlled Trade Management

🔹 Trading Logic Overview

  • Trades are opened only when algorithm conditions are met

  • Each position is independent, not layered blindly

  • If the market moves against the position:

    • The EA activates a Recovery Trade

    • Lot size is calculated dynamically, based on:

      • Market structure

      • Volatility

      • Previous trade outcome

  • No random averaging, no endless grids

This allows the system to recover drawdown efficiently while keeping risk under control.

🔹 Risk Management

  • Adjustable risk per trade

  • Maximum lot size protection

  • Drawdown control logic

  • Automatic stop-loss and take-profit calculation

  • No over-exposure during high volatility periods

🔹 Who This EA Is For

✔ Traders who want Gold-only specialization
✔ Users who prefer logic-based recovery, not grid gambling
✔ Those who want consistent signals, not high-risk martingale
✔ Algo traders who value control over lot scaling

⚠️ Important Note

This EA is not a get-rich-quick system.
It is designed for long-term consistency, proper risk management, and disciplined trading.


No reviews
2026.01.07 19:56
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.07 01:38
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.06 20:35
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.03 14:23
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.31 22:20
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.31 21:17
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.31 20:17
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.26 16:14
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.24 08:20
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 20:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 19:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 18:05
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 10:59
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.22 22:47
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.22 21:47
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.22 19:44
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.22 19:44
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.12.22 02:26
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.22 01:26
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.19 19:32
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
