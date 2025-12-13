SignauxSections
Marwin Borpet

GoldenRoad

Marwin Borpet
0 avis
Fiabilité
6 semaines
1 / 3.6K USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 218%
SwitchMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
160
Bénéfice trades:
118 (73.75%)
Perte trades:
42 (26.25%)
Meilleure transaction:
312.85 USD
Pire transaction:
-271.59 USD
Bénéfice brut:
5 357.26 USD (96 460 pips)
Perte brute:
-3 243.05 USD (65 052 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
19 (637.53 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
794.68 USD (17)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.16
Activité de trading:
31.87%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
18.92%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
26
Temps de détention moyen:
5 heures
Facteur de récupération:
2.94
Longs trades:
142 (88.75%)
Courts trades:
18 (11.25%)
Facteur de profit:
1.65
Rendement attendu:
13.21 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
45.40 USD
Perte moyenne:
-77.22 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
5 (-407.18 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-478.50 USD (2)
Croissance mensuelle:
178.10%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
206.74 USD
Maximal:
720.29 USD (24.04%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
39.83% (718.75 USD)
Par fonds propres:
19.87% (293.26 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 160
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 2.1K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 31K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +312.85 USD
Pire transaction: -272 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 17
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +637.53 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -407.18 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "SwitchMarkets-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

RoboForex-Pro
13.15 × 40
This Expert Advisor is my personal Gold (XAUUSD) trading algorithm, built from real trading logic that I use to generate signals.

Unlike typical Gold EAs, this system does NOT use Grid or Martingale.

Instead, it applies a controlled Recovery & Lot Multiplication system, fully driven by algorithmic conditions — not blind averaging.

🔹 Key Characteristics

  • 🎯 Specialized for XAUUSD (Gold)

  • 🚫 No Grid System

  • 🚫 No Unlimited Martingale

  • 🤖 Pure Algorithmic Entry Logic

  • 📈 Smart Recovery & Lot Scaling

  • 🛡 Risk-Controlled Trade Management

🔹 Trading Logic Overview

  • Trades are opened only when algorithm conditions are met

  • Each position is independent, not layered blindly

  • If the market moves against the position:

    • The EA activates a Recovery Trade

    • Lot size is calculated dynamically, based on:

      • Market structure

      • Volatility

      • Previous trade outcome

  • No random averaging, no endless grids

This allows the system to recover drawdown efficiently while keeping risk under control.

🔹 Risk Management

  • Adjustable risk per trade

  • Maximum lot size protection

  • Drawdown control logic

  • Automatic stop-loss and take-profit calculation

  • No over-exposure during high volatility periods

🔹 Who This EA Is For

✔ Traders who want Gold-only specialization
✔ Users who prefer logic-based recovery, not grid gambling
✔ Those who want consistent signals, not high-risk martingale
✔ Algo traders who value control over lot scaling

⚠️ Important Note

This EA is not a get-rich-quick system.
It is designed for long-term consistency, proper risk management, and disciplined trading.


Aucun avis
2026.01.07 19:56
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.07 01:38
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.06 20:35
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.03 14:23
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.31 22:20
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.31 21:17
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.31 20:17
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.26 16:14
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.24 08:20
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 20:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 19:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 18:05
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 10:59
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.22 22:47
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.22 21:47
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.22 19:44
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.22 19:44
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.12.22 02:26
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.22 01:26
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.19 19:32
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
