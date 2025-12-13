SinaisSeções
GoldenRoad

Confiabilidade
6 semanas
1 / 3.6K USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 218%
SwitchMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
160
Negociações com lucro:
118 (73.75%)
Negociações com perda:
42 (26.25%)
Melhor negociação:
312.85 USD
Pior negociação:
-271.59 USD
Lucro bruto:
5 357.26 USD (96 460 pips)
Perda bruta:
-3 243.05 USD (65 052 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
19 (637.53 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
794.68 USD (17)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.16
Atividade de negociação:
31.87%
Depósito máximo carregado:
18.92%
Último negócio:
4 horas atrás
Negociações por semana:
26
Tempo médio de espera:
5 horas
Fator de recuperação:
2.94
Negociações longas:
142 (88.75%)
Negociações curtas:
18 (11.25%)
Fator de lucro:
1.65
Valor esperado:
13.21 USD
Lucro médio:
45.40 USD
Perda média:
-77.22 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
5 (-407.18 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-478.50 USD (2)
Crescimento mensal:
178.10%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
206.74 USD
Máximo:
720.29 USD (24.04%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
39.83% (718.75 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
19.87% (293.26 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 160
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD 2.1K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD 31K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +312.85 USD
Pior negociação: -272 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 17
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 2
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +637.53 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -407.18 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "SwitchMarkets-Live" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

RoboForex-Pro
13.15 × 40
This Expert Advisor is my personal Gold (XAUUSD) trading algorithm, built from real trading logic that I use to generate signals.

Unlike typical Gold EAs, this system does NOT use Grid or Martingale.

Instead, it applies a controlled Recovery & Lot Multiplication system, fully driven by algorithmic conditions — not blind averaging.

🔹 Key Characteristics

  • 🎯 Specialized for XAUUSD (Gold)

  • 🚫 No Grid System

  • 🚫 No Unlimited Martingale

  • 🤖 Pure Algorithmic Entry Logic

  • 📈 Smart Recovery & Lot Scaling

  • 🛡 Risk-Controlled Trade Management

🔹 Trading Logic Overview

  • Trades are opened only when algorithm conditions are met

  • Each position is independent, not layered blindly

  • If the market moves against the position:

    • The EA activates a Recovery Trade

    • Lot size is calculated dynamically, based on:

      • Market structure

      • Volatility

      • Previous trade outcome

  • No random averaging, no endless grids

This allows the system to recover drawdown efficiently while keeping risk under control.

🔹 Risk Management

  • Adjustable risk per trade

  • Maximum lot size protection

  • Drawdown control logic

  • Automatic stop-loss and take-profit calculation

  • No over-exposure during high volatility periods

🔹 Who This EA Is For

✔ Traders who want Gold-only specialization
✔ Users who prefer logic-based recovery, not grid gambling
✔ Those who want consistent signals, not high-risk martingale
✔ Algo traders who value control over lot scaling

⚠️ Important Note

This EA is not a get-rich-quick system.
It is designed for long-term consistency, proper risk management, and disciplined trading.


Sem comentários
2026.01.07 19:56
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.07 01:38
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.06 20:35
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.03 14:23
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.31 22:20
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.31 21:17
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.31 20:17
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.26 16:14
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.24 08:20
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 20:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 19:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 18:05
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 10:59
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.22 22:47
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.22 21:47
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.22 19:44
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.22 19:44
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.12.22 02:26
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.22 01:26
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.19 19:32
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
