This Expert Advisor is my personal Gold (XAUUSD) trading algorithm, built from real trading logic that I use to generate signals.

Unlike typical Gold EAs, this system does NOT use Grid or Martingale.

Instead, it applies a controlled Recovery & Lot Multiplication system, fully driven by algorithmic conditions — not blind averaging.

🔹 Key Characteristics

🎯 Specialized for XAUUSD (Gold)

🚫 No Grid System

🚫 No Unlimited Martingale

🤖 Pure Algorithmic Entry Logic

📈 Smart Recovery & Lot Scaling

🛡 Risk-Controlled Trade Management

🔹 Trading Logic Overview

Trades are opened only when algorithm conditions are met

Each position is independent , not layered blindly

If the market moves against the position: The EA activates a Recovery Trade Lot size is calculated dynamically , based on: Market structure Volatility Previous trade outcome

No random averaging, no endless grids

This allows the system to recover drawdown efficiently while keeping risk under control.

🔹 Risk Management

Adjustable risk per trade

Maximum lot size protection

Drawdown control logic

Automatic stop-loss and take-profit calculation

No over-exposure during high volatility periods

🔹 Who This EA Is For

✔ Traders who want Gold-only specialization

✔ Users who prefer logic-based recovery, not grid gambling

✔ Those who want consistent signals, not high-risk martingale

✔ Algo traders who value control over lot scaling

⚠️ Important Note

This EA is not a get-rich-quick system.

It is designed for long-term consistency, proper risk management, and disciplined trading.