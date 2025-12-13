시그널섹션
GoldenRoad

Marwin Borpet
0 리뷰
안정성
6
1 / 3.3K USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 173%
SwitchMarkets-Live
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
164
이익 거래:
118 (71.95%)
손실 거래:
46 (28.05%)
최고의 거래:
312.85 USD
최악의 거래:
-271.59 USD
총 수익:
5 357.26 USD (96 460 pips)
총 손실:
-3 518.42 USD (69 001 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
19 (637.53 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
794.68 USD (17)
샤프 비율:
0.15
거래 활동:
31.87%
최대 입금량:
18.92%
최근 거래:
12 분 전
주별 거래 수:
28
평균 유지 시간:
5 시간
회복 요인:
2.55
롱(주식매수):
146 (89.02%)
숏(주식차입매도):
18 (10.98%)
수익 요인:
1.52
기대수익:
11.21 USD
평균 이익:
45.40 USD
평균 손실:
-76.49 USD
연속 최대 손실:
5 (-407.18 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-478.50 USD (2)
월별 성장률:
137.86%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
206.74 USD
최대한의:
720.29 USD (24.04%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
39.83% (718.75 USD)
자본금별:
19.87% (293.26 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 164
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD 1.8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD 27K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +312.85 USD
최악의 거래: -272 USD
연속 최대 이익: 17
연속 최대 손실: 2
연속 최대 이익: +637.53 USD
연속 최대 손실: -407.18 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "SwitchMarkets-Live"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

RoboForex-Pro
12.68 × 44
This Expert Advisor is my personal Gold (XAUUSD) trading algorithm, built from real trading logic that I use to generate signals.

Unlike typical Gold EAs, this system does NOT use Grid or Martingale.

Instead, it applies a controlled Recovery & Lot Multiplication system, fully driven by algorithmic conditions — not blind averaging.

🔹 Key Characteristics

  • 🎯 Specialized for XAUUSD (Gold)

  • 🚫 No Grid System

  • 🚫 No Unlimited Martingale

  • 🤖 Pure Algorithmic Entry Logic

  • 📈 Smart Recovery & Lot Scaling

  • 🛡 Risk-Controlled Trade Management

🔹 Trading Logic Overview

  • Trades are opened only when algorithm conditions are met

  • Each position is independent, not layered blindly

  • If the market moves against the position:

    • The EA activates a Recovery Trade

    • Lot size is calculated dynamically, based on:

      • Market structure

      • Volatility

      • Previous trade outcome

  • No random averaging, no endless grids

This allows the system to recover drawdown efficiently while keeping risk under control.

🔹 Risk Management

  • Adjustable risk per trade

  • Maximum lot size protection

  • Drawdown control logic

  • Automatic stop-loss and take-profit calculation

  • No over-exposure during high volatility periods

🔹 Who This EA Is For

✔ Traders who want Gold-only specialization
✔ Users who prefer logic-based recovery, not grid gambling
✔ Those who want consistent signals, not high-risk martingale
✔ Algo traders who value control over lot scaling

⚠️ Important Note

This EA is not a get-rich-quick system.
It is designed for long-term consistency, proper risk management, and disciplined trading.


GoldenRoad
월별 30 USD
173%
1
3.3K
USD
1.7K
USD
6
100%
164
71%
32%
1.52
11.21
USD
40%
1:500
