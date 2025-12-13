SignaleKategorien
Marwin Borpet

GoldenRoad

Marwin Borpet
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
6 Wochen
1 / 3.6K USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 218%
SwitchMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
160
Gewinntrades:
118 (73.75%)
Verlusttrades:
42 (26.25%)
Bester Trade:
312.85 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-271.59 USD
Bruttoprofit:
5 357.26 USD (96 460 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-3 243.05 USD (65 052 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
19 (637.53 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
794.68 USD (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading-Aktivität:
31.87%
Max deposit load:
18.92%
Letzter Trade:
4 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
26
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
5 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
2.94
Long-Positionen:
142 (88.75%)
Short-Positionen:
18 (11.25%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.65
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
13.21 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
45.40 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-77.22 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
5 (-407.18 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-478.50 USD (2)
Wachstum pro Monat :
178.10%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
206.74 USD
Maximaler:
720.29 USD (24.04%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
39.83% (718.75 USD)
Kapital:
19.87% (293.26 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 160
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 2.1K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 31K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +312.85 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -272 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 17
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 2
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +637.53 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -407.18 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "SwitchMarkets-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

RoboForex-Pro
13.15 × 40
This Expert Advisor is my personal Gold (XAUUSD) trading algorithm, built from real trading logic that I use to generate signals.

Unlike typical Gold EAs, this system does NOT use Grid or Martingale.

Instead, it applies a controlled Recovery & Lot Multiplication system, fully driven by algorithmic conditions — not blind averaging.

🔹 Key Characteristics

  • 🎯 Specialized for XAUUSD (Gold)

  • 🚫 No Grid System

  • 🚫 No Unlimited Martingale

  • 🤖 Pure Algorithmic Entry Logic

  • 📈 Smart Recovery & Lot Scaling

  • 🛡 Risk-Controlled Trade Management

🔹 Trading Logic Overview

  • Trades are opened only when algorithm conditions are met

  • Each position is independent, not layered blindly

  • If the market moves against the position:

    • The EA activates a Recovery Trade

    • Lot size is calculated dynamically, based on:

      • Market structure

      • Volatility

      • Previous trade outcome

  • No random averaging, no endless grids

This allows the system to recover drawdown efficiently while keeping risk under control.

🔹 Risk Management

  • Adjustable risk per trade

  • Maximum lot size protection

  • Drawdown control logic

  • Automatic stop-loss and take-profit calculation

  • No over-exposure during high volatility periods

🔹 Who This EA Is For

✔ Traders who want Gold-only specialization
✔ Users who prefer logic-based recovery, not grid gambling
✔ Those who want consistent signals, not high-risk martingale
✔ Algo traders who value control over lot scaling

⚠️ Important Note

This EA is not a get-rich-quick system.
It is designed for long-term consistency, proper risk management, and disciplined trading.


