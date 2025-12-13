- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|160
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|2.1K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|31K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "SwitchMarkets-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
|
RoboForex-Pro
|13.15 × 40
This Expert Advisor is my personal Gold (XAUUSD) trading algorithm, built from real trading logic that I use to generate signals.
Unlike typical Gold EAs, this system does NOT use Grid or Martingale.
Instead, it applies a controlled Recovery & Lot Multiplication system, fully driven by algorithmic conditions — not blind averaging.
🔹 Key Characteristics
-
🎯 Specialized for XAUUSD (Gold)
-
🚫 No Grid System
-
🚫 No Unlimited Martingale
-
🤖 Pure Algorithmic Entry Logic
-
📈 Smart Recovery & Lot Scaling
-
🛡 Risk-Controlled Trade Management
🔹 Trading Logic Overview
-
Trades are opened only when algorithm conditions are met
-
Each position is independent, not layered blindly
-
If the market moves against the position:
-
The EA activates a Recovery Trade
-
Lot size is calculated dynamically, based on:
-
Market structure
-
Volatility
-
Previous trade outcome
-
-
-
No random averaging, no endless grids
This allows the system to recover drawdown efficiently while keeping risk under control.
🔹 Risk Management
-
Adjustable risk per trade
-
Maximum lot size protection
-
Drawdown control logic
-
Automatic stop-loss and take-profit calculation
-
No over-exposure during high volatility periods
🔹 Who This EA Is For
✔ Traders who want Gold-only specialization
✔ Users who prefer logic-based recovery, not grid gambling
✔ Those who want consistent signals, not high-risk martingale
✔ Algo traders who value control over lot scaling
⚠️ Important Note
This EA is not a get-rich-quick system.
It is designed for long-term consistency, proper risk management, and disciplined trading.
