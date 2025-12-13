СигналыРазделы
Marwin Borpet

GoldenRoad

Marwin Borpet
0 отзывов
Надежность
6 недель
1 / 3.6K USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 218%
SwitchMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
160
Прибыльных трейдов:
118 (73.75%)
Убыточных трейдов:
42 (26.25%)
Лучший трейд:
312.85 USD
Худший трейд:
-271.59 USD
Общая прибыль:
5 357.26 USD (96 460 pips)
Общий убыток:
-3 243.05 USD (65 052 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
19 (637.53 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
794.68 USD (17)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.16
Торговая активность:
31.87%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
18.92%
Последний трейд:
4 часа
Трейдов в неделю:
26
Ср. время удержания:
5 часов
Фактор восстановления:
2.94
Длинных трейдов:
142 (88.75%)
Коротких трейдов:
18 (11.25%)
Профит фактор:
1.65
Мат. ожидание:
13.21 USD
Средняя прибыль:
45.40 USD
Средний убыток:
-77.22 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
5 (-407.18 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-478.50 USD (2)
Прирост в месяц:
178.10%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
206.74 USD
Максимальная:
720.29 USD (24.04%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
39.83% (718.75 USD)
По эквити:
19.87% (293.26 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD 160
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD 2.1K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD 31K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +312.85 USD
Худший трейд: -272 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 17
Макс. серия проигрышей: 2
Макс. прибыль в серии: +637.53 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -407.18 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "SwitchMarkets-Live" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

RoboForex-Pro
13.15 × 40
This Expert Advisor is my personal Gold (XAUUSD) trading algorithm, built from real trading logic that I use to generate signals.

Unlike typical Gold EAs, this system does NOT use Grid or Martingale.

Instead, it applies a controlled Recovery & Lot Multiplication system, fully driven by algorithmic conditions — not blind averaging.

🔹 Key Characteristics

  • 🎯 Specialized for XAUUSD (Gold)

  • 🚫 No Grid System

  • 🚫 No Unlimited Martingale

  • 🤖 Pure Algorithmic Entry Logic

  • 📈 Smart Recovery & Lot Scaling

  • 🛡 Risk-Controlled Trade Management

🔹 Trading Logic Overview

  • Trades are opened only when algorithm conditions are met

  • Each position is independent, not layered blindly

  • If the market moves against the position:

    • The EA activates a Recovery Trade

    • Lot size is calculated dynamically, based on:

      • Market structure

      • Volatility

      • Previous trade outcome

  • No random averaging, no endless grids

This allows the system to recover drawdown efficiently while keeping risk under control.

🔹 Risk Management

  • Adjustable risk per trade

  • Maximum lot size protection

  • Drawdown control logic

  • Automatic stop-loss and take-profit calculation

  • No over-exposure during high volatility periods

🔹 Who This EA Is For

✔ Traders who want Gold-only specialization
✔ Users who prefer logic-based recovery, not grid gambling
✔ Those who want consistent signals, not high-risk martingale
✔ Algo traders who value control over lot scaling

⚠️ Important Note

This EA is not a get-rich-quick system.
It is designed for long-term consistency, proper risk management, and disciplined trading.


Нет отзывов
2026.01.07 19:56
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.07 01:38
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.06 20:35
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.03 14:23
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.31 22:20
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.31 21:17
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.31 20:17
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.26 16:14
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.24 08:20
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 20:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 19:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 18:05
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 10:59
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.22 22:47
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.22 21:47
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.22 19:44
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.22 19:44
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.12.22 02:26
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.22 01:26
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.19 19:32
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
