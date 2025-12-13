SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 5 / GoldenRoad
Marwin Borpet

GoldenRoad

Marwin Borpet
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
6 semanas
1 / 3.5K USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 201%
SwitchMarkets-Live
1:500
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
166
Transacciones Rentables:
120 (72.28%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
46 (27.71%)
Mejor transacción:
312.85 USD
Peor transacción:
-271.59 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
5 528.05 USD (98 747 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-3 519.26 USD (69 001 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
19 (637.53 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
794.68 USD (17)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.15
Actividad comercial:
31.87%
Carga máxima del depósito:
18.92%
Último trade:
24 minutos
Trades a la semana:
30
Tiempo medio de espera:
5 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
2.79
Transacciones Largas:
148 (89.16%)
Transacciones Cortas:
18 (10.84%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.57
Beneficio Esperado:
12.10 USD
Beneficio medio:
46.07 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-76.51 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
5 (-407.18 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-478.50 USD (2)
Crecimiento al mes:
160.47%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
206.74 USD
Máxima:
720.29 USD (24.04%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
39.83% (718.75 USD)
De fondos:
19.87% (293.26 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 166
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 2K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 30K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +312.85 USD
Peor transacción: -272 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 17
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 2
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +637.53 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -407.18 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "SwitchMarkets-Live" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

RoboForex-Pro
13.10 × 48
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada

This Expert Advisor is my personal Gold (XAUUSD) trading algorithm, built from real trading logic that I use to generate signals.

Unlike typical Gold EAs, this system does NOT use Grid or Martingale.

Instead, it applies a controlled Recovery & Lot Multiplication system, fully driven by algorithmic conditions — not blind averaging.

🔹 Key Characteristics

  • 🎯 Specialized for XAUUSD (Gold)

  • 🚫 No Grid System

  • 🚫 No Unlimited Martingale

  • 🤖 Pure Algorithmic Entry Logic

  • 📈 Smart Recovery & Lot Scaling

  • 🛡 Risk-Controlled Trade Management

🔹 Trading Logic Overview

  • Trades are opened only when algorithm conditions are met

  • Each position is independent, not layered blindly

  • If the market moves against the position:

    • The EA activates a Recovery Trade

    • Lot size is calculated dynamically, based on:

      • Market structure

      • Volatility

      • Previous trade outcome

  • No random averaging, no endless grids

This allows the system to recover drawdown efficiently while keeping risk under control.

🔹 Risk Management

  • Adjustable risk per trade

  • Maximum lot size protection

  • Drawdown control logic

  • Automatic stop-loss and take-profit calculation

  • No over-exposure during high volatility periods

🔹 Who This EA Is For

✔ Traders who want Gold-only specialization
✔ Users who prefer logic-based recovery, not grid gambling
✔ Those who want consistent signals, not high-risk martingale
✔ Algo traders who value control over lot scaling

⚠️ Important Note

This EA is not a get-rich-quick system.
It is designed for long-term consistency, proper risk management, and disciplined trading.


No hay comentarios
2026.01.07 19:56
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.07 01:38
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.06 20:35
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.03 14:23
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.31 22:20
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.31 21:17
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.31 20:17
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.26 16:14
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.24 08:20
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 20:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 19:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 18:05
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 10:59
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.22 22:47
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.22 21:47
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.22 19:44
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.22 19:44
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.12.22 02:26
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.22 01:26
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.19 19:32
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
GoldenRoad
30 USD al mes
201%
1
3.5K
USD
1.8K
USD
6
100%
166
72%
32%
1.57
12.10
USD
40%
1:500
Copiar

¿Cómo se realiza el copiado de las transacciones en MetaTrader? Mire el vídeo tutorial

La suscripción a la señal le da derecho a copiar las transacciones del proveedor durante 1 mes. Para que la suscripción tenga efecto, hay que utilizar el terminal MetaTrader 5.

Si no tiene la plataforma instalada, puede descargarla aquí.