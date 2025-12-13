シグナルセクション
Marwin Borpet

GoldenRoad

Marwin Borpet
レビュー0件
信頼性
6週間
1 / 3.6K USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 218%
SwitchMarkets-Live
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
160
利益トレード:
118 (73.75%)
損失トレード:
42 (26.25%)
ベストトレード:
312.85 USD
最悪のトレード:
-271.59 USD
総利益:
5 357.26 USD (96 460 pips)
総損失:
-3 243.05 USD (65 052 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
19 (637.53 USD)
最大連続利益:
794.68 USD (17)
シャープレシオ:
0.16
取引アクティビティ:
31.87%
最大入金額:
18.92%
最近のトレード:
4 時間前
1週間当たりの取引:
26
平均保有時間:
5 時間
リカバリーファクター:
2.94
長いトレード:
142 (88.75%)
短いトレード:
18 (11.25%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.65
期待されたペイオフ:
13.21 USD
平均利益:
45.40 USD
平均損失:
-77.22 USD
最大連続の負け:
5 (-407.18 USD)
最大連続損失:
-478.50 USD (2)
月間成長:
178.10%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
206.74 USD
最大の:
720.29 USD (24.04%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
39.83% (718.75 USD)
エクイティによる:
19.87% (293.26 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD 160
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD 2.1K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD 31K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +312.85 USD
最悪のトレード: -272 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 17
最大連続の負け: 2
最大連続利益: +637.53 USD
最大連続損失: -407.18 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"SwitchMarkets-Live"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

RoboForex-Pro
13.15 × 40
This Expert Advisor is my personal Gold (XAUUSD) trading algorithm, built from real trading logic that I use to generate signals.

Unlike typical Gold EAs, this system does NOT use Grid or Martingale.

Instead, it applies a controlled Recovery & Lot Multiplication system, fully driven by algorithmic conditions — not blind averaging.

🔹 Key Characteristics

  • 🎯 Specialized for XAUUSD (Gold)

  • 🚫 No Grid System

  • 🚫 No Unlimited Martingale

  • 🤖 Pure Algorithmic Entry Logic

  • 📈 Smart Recovery & Lot Scaling

  • 🛡 Risk-Controlled Trade Management

🔹 Trading Logic Overview

  • Trades are opened only when algorithm conditions are met

  • Each position is independent, not layered blindly

  • If the market moves against the position:

    • The EA activates a Recovery Trade

    • Lot size is calculated dynamically, based on:

      • Market structure

      • Volatility

      • Previous trade outcome

  • No random averaging, no endless grids

This allows the system to recover drawdown efficiently while keeping risk under control.

🔹 Risk Management

  • Adjustable risk per trade

  • Maximum lot size protection

  • Drawdown control logic

  • Automatic stop-loss and take-profit calculation

  • No over-exposure during high volatility periods

🔹 Who This EA Is For

✔ Traders who want Gold-only specialization
✔ Users who prefer logic-based recovery, not grid gambling
✔ Those who want consistent signals, not high-risk martingale
✔ Algo traders who value control over lot scaling

⚠️ Important Note

This EA is not a get-rich-quick system.
It is designed for long-term consistency, proper risk management, and disciplined trading.


レビューなし
GoldenRoad
30 USD/月
218%
1
3.6K
USD
1.9K
USD
6
100%
160
73%
32%
1.65
13.21
USD
40%
1:500
コピー

