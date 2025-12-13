SegnaliSezioni
Marwin Borpet

GoldenRoad

Marwin Borpet
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
6 settimane
1 / 3.6K USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 218%
SwitchMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
160
Profit Trade:
118 (73.75%)
Loss Trade:
42 (26.25%)
Best Trade:
312.85 USD
Worst Trade:
-271.59 USD
Profitto lordo:
5 357.26 USD (96 460 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-3 243.05 USD (65 052 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
19 (637.53 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
794.68 USD (17)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.16
Attività di trading:
31.87%
Massimo carico di deposito:
18.92%
Ultimo trade:
2 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
26
Tempo di attesa medio:
5 ore
Fattore di recupero:
2.94
Long Trade:
142 (88.75%)
Short Trade:
18 (11.25%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.65
Profitto previsto:
13.21 USD
Profitto medio:
45.40 USD
Perdita media:
-77.22 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
5 (-407.18 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-478.50 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
178.10%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
206.74 USD
Massimale:
720.29 USD (24.04%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
39.83% (718.75 USD)
Per equità:
19.87% (293.26 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 160
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 2.1K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 31K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +312.85 USD
Worst Trade: -272 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 17
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +637.53 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -407.18 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "SwitchMarkets-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

RoboForex-Pro
13.15 × 40
This Expert Advisor is my personal Gold (XAUUSD) trading algorithm, built from real trading logic that I use to generate signals.

Unlike typical Gold EAs, this system does NOT use Grid or Martingale.

Instead, it applies a controlled Recovery & Lot Multiplication system, fully driven by algorithmic conditions — not blind averaging.

🔹 Key Characteristics

  • 🎯 Specialized for XAUUSD (Gold)

  • 🚫 No Grid System

  • 🚫 No Unlimited Martingale

  • 🤖 Pure Algorithmic Entry Logic

  • 📈 Smart Recovery & Lot Scaling

  • 🛡 Risk-Controlled Trade Management

🔹 Trading Logic Overview

  • Trades are opened only when algorithm conditions are met

  • Each position is independent, not layered blindly

  • If the market moves against the position:

    • The EA activates a Recovery Trade

    • Lot size is calculated dynamically, based on:

      • Market structure

      • Volatility

      • Previous trade outcome

  • No random averaging, no endless grids

This allows the system to recover drawdown efficiently while keeping risk under control.

🔹 Risk Management

  • Adjustable risk per trade

  • Maximum lot size protection

  • Drawdown control logic

  • Automatic stop-loss and take-profit calculation

  • No over-exposure during high volatility periods

🔹 Who This EA Is For

✔ Traders who want Gold-only specialization
✔ Users who prefer logic-based recovery, not grid gambling
✔ Those who want consistent signals, not high-risk martingale
✔ Algo traders who value control over lot scaling

⚠️ Important Note

This EA is not a get-rich-quick system.
It is designed for long-term consistency, proper risk management, and disciplined trading.


Non ci sono recensioni
2026.01.07 19:56
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.07 01:38
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.06 20:35
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.03 14:23
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.31 22:20
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.31 21:17
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.31 20:17
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.26 16:14
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.24 08:20
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 20:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 19:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 18:05
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 10:59
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.22 22:47
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.22 21:47
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.22 19:44
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.22 19:44
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.12.22 02:26
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.22 01:26
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.19 19:32
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
GoldenRoad
30USD al mese
218%
1
3.6K
USD
1.9K
USD
6
100%
160
73%
32%
1.65
13.21
USD
40%
1:500
Copia

