Andika Tri Saputra

Gold Spider Martingale

Andika Tri Saputra
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
48 hafta
0 / 0 USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 605%
DupoinFuturesID-Real
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
613
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
592 (96.57%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
21 (3.43%)
En iyi işlem:
548.20 USD
En kötü işlem:
-17.12 USD
Brüt kâr:
11 915.85 USD (227 802 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-130.64 USD (5 898 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
95 (3 694.84 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
3 694.84 USD (95)
Sharpe oranı:
0.46
Alım-satım etkinliği:
11.60%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.04%
En son işlem:
1 dakika önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
79
Ort. tutma süresi:
11 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
682.80
Alış işlemleri:
597 (97.39%)
Satış işlemleri:
16 (2.61%)
Kâr faktörü:
91.21
Beklenen getiri:
19.23 USD
Ortalama kâr:
20.13 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-6.22 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
1 (-17.12 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-17.12 USD (1)
Aylık büyüme:
24.75%
Yıllık tahmin:
300.29%
Algo alım-satım:
47%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.10 USD
Maksimum:
17.26 USD (0.12%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.30% (17.16 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.04% (2.07 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSDu 613
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSDu 12K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSDu 222K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +548.20 USD
En kötü işlem: -17 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 95
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +3 694.84 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -17.12 USD

I am launching a new automated trading signal on MQL5, specifically designed for GOLD (XAUUSD) on the M5 timeframe.
The strategy is built around identifying Stochastic oversold conditions at candle close, combined with a precise bullish cross-up entry. This methodology aims to capture short-term momentum reversals with high accuracy.

Position sizing is strictly controlled and limited, starting with lot increments of 0.01, 0.02, 0.03, and 0.05, ensuring a highly disciplined and low-risk exposure at all times.

This signal is engineered for investors who prefer stable growth, controlled drawdown, and minimal volatility.
The recommended minimum starting equity is USD 1,000.

If you are looking for a conservative and systematically managed approach to GOLD trading, this signal is an excellent fit.


