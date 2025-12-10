SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 5 / Gold Spider Martingale
Andika Tri Saputra

Gold Spider Martingale

Andika Tri Saputra
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
50 semanas
1 / 50 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 619%
DupoinFuturesID-Real
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
624
Transacciones Rentables:
603 (96.63%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
21 (3.37%)
Mejor transacción:
548.20 USD
Peor transacción:
-17.12 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
12 014.45 USD (232 578 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-130.87 USD (5 898 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
95 (3 694.84 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
3 694.84 USD (95)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.46
Actividad comercial:
4.36%
Carga máxima del depósito:
0.28%
Último trade:
3 días
Trades a la semana:
1
Tiempo medio de espera:
11 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
688.50
Transacciones Largas:
608 (97.44%)
Transacciones Cortas:
16 (2.56%)
Factor de Beneficio:
91.80
Beneficio Esperado:
19.04 USD
Beneficio medio:
19.92 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-6.23 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
1 (-17.12 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-17.12 USD (1)
Crecimiento al mes:
27.20%
Pronóstico anual:
330.08%
Trading algorítmico:
47%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.10 USD
Máxima:
17.26 USD (0.12%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
0.30% (17.16 USD)
De fondos:
1.73% (86.88 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSDu 624
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSDu 12K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSDu 227K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +548.20 USD
Peor transacción: -17 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 95
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 1
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +3 694.84 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -17.12 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "DupoinFuturesID-Real" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

No hay datos

I am launching a new automated trading signal on MQL5, specifically designed for GOLD (XAUUSD) on the M5 timeframe.
The strategy is built around identifying Stochastic oversold conditions at candle close, combined with a precise bullish cross-up entry. This methodology aims to capture short-term momentum reversals with high accuracy.

Position sizing is strictly controlled and limited, starting with lot increments of 0.01, 0.02, 0.03, and 0.05, ensuring a highly disciplined and low-risk exposure at all times.

This signal is engineered for investors who prefer stable growth, controlled drawdown, and minimal volatility.
The recommended minimum starting equity is USD 1,000.

If you are looking for a conservative and systematically managed approach to GOLD trading, this signal is an excellent fit.


No hay comentarios
2025.12.24 14:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.18 10:03
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.17 16:51
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.10 23:40
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
