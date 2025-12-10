- 成長
いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"DupoinFuturesID-Real"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。
I am launching a new automated trading signal on MQL5, specifically designed for GOLD (XAUUSD) on the M5 timeframe.
The strategy is built around identifying Stochastic oversold conditions at candle close, combined with a precise bullish cross-up entry. This methodology aims to capture short-term momentum reversals with high accuracy.
Position sizing is strictly controlled and limited, starting with lot increments of 0.01, 0.02, 0.03, and 0.05, ensuring a highly disciplined and low-risk exposure at all times.
This signal is engineered for investors who prefer stable growth, controlled drawdown, and minimal volatility.
The recommended minimum starting equity is USD 1,000.
If you are looking for a conservative and systematically managed approach to GOLD trading, this signal is an excellent fit.
