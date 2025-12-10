シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 5 / Gold Spider Martingale
Andika Tri Saputra

Gold Spider Martingale

Andika Tri Saputra
レビュー0件
信頼性
50週間
1 / 50 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 619%
DupoinFuturesID-Real
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
624
利益トレード:
603 (96.63%)
損失トレード:
21 (3.37%)
ベストトレード:
548.20 USD
最悪のトレード:
-17.12 USD
総利益:
12 014.45 USD (232 578 pips)
総損失:
-130.87 USD (5 898 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
95 (3 694.84 USD)
最大連続利益:
3 694.84 USD (95)
シャープレシオ:
0.46
取引アクティビティ:
4.36%
最大入金額:
0.28%
最近のトレード:
4 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
1
平均保有時間:
11 時間
リカバリーファクター:
688.50
長いトレード:
608 (97.44%)
短いトレード:
16 (2.56%)
プロフィットファクター:
91.80
期待されたペイオフ:
19.04 USD
平均利益:
19.92 USD
平均損失:
-6.23 USD
最大連続の負け:
1 (-17.12 USD)
最大連続損失:
-17.12 USD (1)
月間成長:
27.20%
年間予想:
330.08%
アルゴリズム取引:
47%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.10 USD
最大の:
17.26 USD (0.12%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
0.30% (17.16 USD)
エクイティによる:
1.73% (86.88 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSDu 624
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSDu 12K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSDu 227K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +548.20 USD
最悪のトレード: -17 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 95
最大連続の負け: 1
最大連続利益: +3 694.84 USD
最大連続損失: -17.12 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"DupoinFuturesID-Real"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

データがありません

I am launching a new automated trading signal on MQL5, specifically designed for GOLD (XAUUSD) on the M5 timeframe.
The strategy is built around identifying Stochastic oversold conditions at candle close, combined with a precise bullish cross-up entry. This methodology aims to capture short-term momentum reversals with high accuracy.

Position sizing is strictly controlled and limited, starting with lot increments of 0.01, 0.02, 0.03, and 0.05, ensuring a highly disciplined and low-risk exposure at all times.

This signal is engineered for investors who prefer stable growth, controlled drawdown, and minimal volatility.
The recommended minimum starting equity is USD 1,000.

If you are looking for a conservative and systematically managed approach to GOLD trading, this signal is an excellent fit.


レビューなし
2025.12.24 14:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.18 10:03
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.17 16:51
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.10 23:40
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
