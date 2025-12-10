信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 5 / Gold Spider Martingale
Andika Tri Saputra

Gold Spider Martingale

Andika Tri Saputra
0条评论
可靠性
50
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 619%
DupoinFuturesID-Real
1:500
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
624
盈利交易:
603 (96.63%)
亏损交易:
21 (3.37%)
最好交易:
548.20 USD
最差交易:
-17.12 USD
毛利:
12 014.45 USD (232 578 pips)
毛利亏损:
-130.87 USD (5 898 pips)
最大连续赢利:
95 (3 694.84 USD)
最大连续盈利:
3 694.84 USD (95)
夏普比率:
0.46
交易活动:
5.37%
最大入金加载:
0.28%
最近交易:
2 几天前
每周交易:
1
平均持有时间:
11 小时
采收率:
688.50
长期交易:
608 (97.44%)
短期交易:
16 (2.56%)
利润因子:
91.80
预期回报:
19.04 USD
平均利润:
19.92 USD
平均损失:
-6.23 USD
最大连续失误:
1 (-17.12 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-17.12 USD (1)
每月增长:
27.20%
年度预测:
330.08%
算法交易:
47%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.10 USD
最大值:
17.26 USD (0.12%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
0.30% (17.16 USD)
净值:
1.73% (86.88 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSDu 624
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSDu 12K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSDu 227K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +548.20 USD
最差交易: -17 USD
最大连续赢利: 95
最大连续失误: 1
最大连续盈利: +3 694.84 USD
最大连续亏损: -17.12 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 DupoinFuturesID-Real 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

I am launching a new automated trading signal on MQL5, specifically designed for GOLD (XAUUSD) on the M5 timeframe.
The strategy is built around identifying Stochastic oversold conditions at candle close, combined with a precise bullish cross-up entry. This methodology aims to capture short-term momentum reversals with high accuracy.

Position sizing is strictly controlled and limited, starting with lot increments of 0.01, 0.02, 0.03, and 0.05, ensuring a highly disciplined and low-risk exposure at all times.

This signal is engineered for investors who prefer stable growth, controlled drawdown, and minimal volatility.
The recommended minimum starting equity is USD 1,000.

If you are looking for a conservative and systematically managed approach to GOLD trading, this signal is an excellent fit.


没有评论
2025.12.24 14:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.18 10:03
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.17 16:51
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.10 23:40
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Gold Spider Martingale
每月30 USD
619%
0
0
USD
5K
USD
50
47%
624
96%
5%
91.80
19.04
USD
2%
1:500
复制

在MetaTrader中如何执行复制交易？请看视频教程

信号订阅允许您在一个月内复制提供商的交易。若要进行订阅工作，您应该使用MetaTrader 5交易程序端。

如果您还没有安装平台，您可以在这里下载