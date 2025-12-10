시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 5 / Gold Spider Martingale
Andika Tri Saputra

Gold Spider Martingale

Andika Tri Saputra
0 리뷰
안정성
52
3 / 1.9K USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 661%
DupoinFuturesID-Real
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
668
이익 거래:
644 (96.40%)
손실 거래:
24 (3.59%)
최고의 거래:
548.20 USD
최악의 거래:
-41.66 USD
총 수익:
12 375.26 USD (253 817 pips)
총 손실:
-178.51 USD (10 583 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
95 (3 694.84 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
3 694.84 USD (95)
샤프 비율:
0.45
거래 활동:
29.43%
최대 입금량:
0.59%
최근 거래:
1 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
27
평균 유지 시간:
11 시간
회복 요인:
292.70
롱(주식매수):
650 (97.31%)
숏(주식차입매도):
18 (2.69%)
수익 요인:
69.33
기대수익:
18.26 USD
평균 이익:
19.22 USD
평균 손실:
-7.44 USD
연속 최대 손실:
1 (-41.66 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-41.66 USD (1)
월별 성장률:
21.64%
연간 예측:
266.21%
Algo 트레이딩:
45%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.10 USD
최대한의:
41.67 USD (0.19%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
0.83% (41.67 USD)
자본금별:
29.08% (1 792.10 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSDu 668
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSDu 12K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSDu 243K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +548.20 USD
최악의 거래: -42 USD
연속 최대 이익: 95
연속 최대 손실: 1
연속 최대 이익: +3 694.84 USD
연속 최대 손실: -41.66 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "DupoinFuturesID-Real"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

데이터 없음

I am launching a new automated trading signal on MQL5, specifically designed for GOLD (XAUUSD) on the M5 timeframe.
The strategy is built around identifying Stochastic oversold conditions at candle close, combined with a precise bullish cross-up entry. This methodology aims to capture short-term momentum reversals with high accuracy.

Position sizing is strictly controlled and limited, starting with lot increments of 0.01, 0.02, 0.03, and 0.05, ensuring a highly disciplined and low-risk exposure at all times.

This signal is engineered for investors who prefer stable growth, controlled drawdown, and minimal volatility.
The recommended minimum starting equity is USD 1,000.

If you are looking for a conservative and systematically managed approach to GOLD trading, this signal is an excellent fit.

I am not using automated SL. So you should do it manually or top up. I highly recommend to top up find if big correction happen. 

In 2026 I am using lot size 0.05 and my equity is 5000$. Please fasten your seatbelt and enjoy the show with Spider-man. 


리뷰 없음
2026.01.07 01:38
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.05 16:06
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.05 10:04
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.02 00:44
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.24 14:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.18 10:03
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.17 16:51
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.10 23:40
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
Gold Spider Martingale
월별 30 USD
661%
3
1.9K
USD
5K
USD
52
45%
668
96%
29%
69.32
18.26
USD
29%
1:500
