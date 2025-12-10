SinaisSeções
Andika Tri Saputra

Gold Spider Martingale

Andika Tri Saputra
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
50 semanas
1 / 50 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 619%
DupoinFuturesID-Real
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
624
Negociações com lucro:
603 (96.63%)
Negociações com perda:
21 (3.37%)
Melhor negociação:
548.20 USD
Pior negociação:
-17.12 USD
Lucro bruto:
12 014.45 USD (232 578 pips)
Perda bruta:
-130.87 USD (5 898 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
95 (3 694.84 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
3 694.84 USD (95)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.46
Atividade de negociação:
4.36%
Depósito máximo carregado:
0.28%
Último negócio:
3 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
1
Tempo médio de espera:
11 horas
Fator de recuperação:
688.50
Negociações longas:
608 (97.44%)
Negociações curtas:
16 (2.56%)
Fator de lucro:
91.80
Valor esperado:
19.04 USD
Lucro médio:
19.92 USD
Perda média:
-6.23 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
1 (-17.12 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-17.12 USD (1)
Crescimento mensal:
27.20%
Previsão anual:
330.08%
Algotrading:
47%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.10 USD
Máximo:
17.26 USD (0.12%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
0.30% (17.16 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
1.73% (86.88 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSDu 624
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSDu 12K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSDu 227K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +548.20 USD
Pior negociação: -17 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 95
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 1
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +3 694.84 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -17.12 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "DupoinFuturesID-Real" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Sem dados

I am launching a new automated trading signal on MQL5, specifically designed for GOLD (XAUUSD) on the M5 timeframe.
The strategy is built around identifying Stochastic oversold conditions at candle close, combined with a precise bullish cross-up entry. This methodology aims to capture short-term momentum reversals with high accuracy.

Position sizing is strictly controlled and limited, starting with lot increments of 0.01, 0.02, 0.03, and 0.05, ensuring a highly disciplined and low-risk exposure at all times.

This signal is engineered for investors who prefer stable growth, controlled drawdown, and minimal volatility.
The recommended minimum starting equity is USD 1,000.

If you are looking for a conservative and systematically managed approach to GOLD trading, this signal is an excellent fit.


Sem comentários
2025.12.24 14:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.18 10:03
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.17 16:51
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.10 23:40
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
Gold Spider Martingale
30 USD por mês
619%
1
50
USD
5K
USD
50
47%
624
96%
4%
91.80
19.04
USD
2%
1:500
Copiar

