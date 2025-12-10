- Crescimento
Distribuição
|Símbolo
|Operações
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDu
|624
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Lucro, USD
|XAUUSDu
|12K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Lucro, pips
|XAUUSDu
|227K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Depósito carregado
- Rebaixamento
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "DupoinFuturesID-Real" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.
Sem dados
I am launching a new automated trading signal on MQL5, specifically designed for GOLD (XAUUSD) on the M5 timeframe.
The strategy is built around identifying Stochastic oversold conditions at candle close, combined with a precise bullish cross-up entry. This methodology aims to capture short-term momentum reversals with high accuracy.
Position sizing is strictly controlled and limited, starting with lot increments of 0.01, 0.02, 0.03, and 0.05, ensuring a highly disciplined and low-risk exposure at all times.
This signal is engineered for investors who prefer stable growth, controlled drawdown, and minimal volatility.
The recommended minimum starting equity is USD 1,000.
If you are looking for a conservative and systematically managed approach to GOLD trading, this signal is an excellent fit.
