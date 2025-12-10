SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / Gold Spider Martingale
Andika Tri Saputra

Gold Spider Martingale

Andika Tri Saputra
0 avis
Fiabilité
48 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 604%
DupoinFuturesID-Real
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
612
Bénéfice trades:
591 (96.56%)
Perte trades:
21 (3.43%)
Meilleure transaction:
548.20 USD
Pire transaction:
-17.12 USD
Bénéfice brut:
11 912.87 USD (227 504 pips)
Perte brute:
-130.64 USD (5 898 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
95 (3 694.84 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
3 694.84 USD (95)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.46
Activité de trading:
14.20%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.04%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
78
Temps de détention moyen:
11 heures
Facteur de récupération:
682.63
Longs trades:
596 (97.39%)
Courts trades:
16 (2.61%)
Facteur de profit:
91.19
Rendement attendu:
19.25 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
20.16 USD
Perte moyenne:
-6.22 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
1 (-17.12 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-17.12 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
24.68%
Prévision annuelle:
299.39%
Algo trading:
46%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.10 USD
Maximal:
17.26 USD (0.12%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.30% (17.16 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.04% (2.07 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSDu 612
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDu 12K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDu 222K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +548.20 USD
Pire transaction: -17 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 95
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +3 694.84 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -17.12 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "DupoinFuturesID-Real" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

I am launching a new automated trading signal on MQL5, specifically designed for GOLD (XAUUSD) on the M5 timeframe.
The strategy is built around identifying Stochastic oversold conditions at candle close, combined with a precise bullish cross-up entry. This methodology aims to capture short-term momentum reversals with high accuracy.

Position sizing is strictly controlled and limited, starting with lot increments of 0.01, 0.02, 0.03, and 0.05, ensuring a highly disciplined and low-risk exposure at all times.

This signal is engineered for investors who prefer stable growth, controlled drawdown, and minimal volatility.
The recommended minimum starting equity is USD 1,000.

If you are looking for a conservative and systematically managed approach to GOLD trading, this signal is an excellent fit.


