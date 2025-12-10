SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 5 / Gold Spider Martingale
Andika Tri Saputra

Gold Spider Martingale

Andika Tri Saputra
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
50 Wochen
1 / 52 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 637%
DupoinFuturesID-Real
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
635
Gewinntrades:
613 (96.53%)
Verlusttrades:
22 (3.46%)
Bester Trade:
548.20 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-17.12 USD
Bruttoprofit:
12 147.23 USD (237 336 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-134.24 USD (6 196 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
95 (3 694.84 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
3 694.84 USD (95)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.46
Trading-Aktivität:
4.36%
Max deposit load:
0.45%
Letzter Trade:
2 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
16
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
10 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
696.00
Long-Positionen:
619 (97.48%)
Short-Positionen:
16 (2.52%)
Profit-Faktor:
90.49
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
18.92 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
19.82 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-6.10 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
1 (-17.12 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-17.12 USD (1)
Wachstum pro Monat :
29.16%
Jahresprognose:
353.76%
Algo-Trading:
47%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.10 USD
Maximaler:
17.26 USD (0.12%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
0.30% (17.16 USD)
Kapital:
1.78% (89.61 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSDu 635
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDu 12K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDu 231K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +548.20 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -17 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 95
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 1
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +3 694.84 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -17.12 USD

I am launching a new automated trading signal on MQL5, specifically designed for GOLD (XAUUSD) on the M5 timeframe.
The strategy is built around identifying Stochastic oversold conditions at candle close, combined with a precise bullish cross-up entry. This methodology aims to capture short-term momentum reversals with high accuracy.

Position sizing is strictly controlled and limited, starting with lot increments of 0.01, 0.02, 0.03, and 0.05, ensuring a highly disciplined and low-risk exposure at all times.

This signal is engineered for investors who prefer stable growth, controlled drawdown, and minimal volatility.
The recommended minimum starting equity is USD 1,000.

If you are looking for a conservative and systematically managed approach to GOLD trading, this signal is an excellent fit.


Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.24 14:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.18 10:03
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.17 16:51
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.10 23:40
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
