SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Gold Spider Martingale
Andika Tri Saputra

Gold Spider Martingale

Andika Tri Saputra
0 reviews
Reliability
48 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 618%
DupoinFuturesID-Real
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
623
Profit Trades:
602 (96.62%)
Loss Trades:
21 (3.37%)
Best trade:
548.20 USD
Worst trade:
-17.12 USD
Gross Profit:
12 009.73 USD (232 106 pips)
Gross Loss:
-130.86 USD (5 898 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
95 (3 694.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 694.84 USD (95)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.46
Trading activity:
9.46%
Max deposit load:
0.28%
Latest trade:
13 days ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
11 hours
Recovery Factor:
688.23
Long Trades:
607 (97.43%)
Short Trades:
16 (2.57%)
Profit Factor:
91.78
Expected Payoff:
19.07 USD
Average Profit:
19.95 USD
Average Loss:
-6.23 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-17.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-17.12 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
27.08%
Annual Forecast:
328.63%
Algo trading:
47%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.10 USD
Maximal:
17.26 USD (0.12%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.30% (17.16 USD)
By Equity:
1.73% (86.88 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDu 623
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDu 12K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDu 226K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +548.20 USD
Worst trade: -17 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 95
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 694.84 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -17.12 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "DupoinFuturesID-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

I am launching a new automated trading signal on MQL5, specifically designed for GOLD (XAUUSD) on the M5 timeframe.
The strategy is built around identifying Stochastic oversold conditions at candle close, combined with a precise bullish cross-up entry. This methodology aims to capture short-term momentum reversals with high accuracy.

Position sizing is strictly controlled and limited, starting with lot increments of 0.01, 0.02, 0.03, and 0.05, ensuring a highly disciplined and low-risk exposure at all times.

This signal is engineered for investors who prefer stable growth, controlled drawdown, and minimal volatility.
The recommended minimum starting equity is USD 1,000.

If you are looking for a conservative and systematically managed approach to GOLD trading, this signal is an excellent fit.


No reviews
2025.12.18 10:03
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.17 16:51
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.10 23:40
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Gold Spider Martingale
30 USD per month
618%
0
0
USD
5K
USD
48
47%
623
96%
9%
91.77
19.07
USD
2%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.