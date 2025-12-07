SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / AIST Pro stabil
Asfandiyor Ibragimov

AIST Pro stabil

Asfandiyor Ibragimov
0 inceleme
62 hafta
0 / 0 USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2024 106%
ICMarketsSC-Live24
1:100
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
1 061
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
740 (69.74%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
321 (30.25%)
En iyi işlem:
327.50 USD
En kötü işlem:
-537.50 USD
Brüt kâr:
38 523.92 USD (6 695 025 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-27 852.92 USD (5 013 341 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
28 (1 659.57 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
1 659.57 USD (28)
Sharpe oranı:
0.07
Alım-satım etkinliği:
n/a
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
17
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
3.55
Alış işlemleri:
536 (50.52%)
Satış işlemleri:
525 (49.48%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.38
Beklenen getiri:
10.06 USD
Ortalama kâr:
52.06 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-86.77 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
11 (-901.73 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-1 198.40 USD (4)
Aylık büyüme:
18.74%
Yıllık tahmin:
227.33%
Algo alım-satım:
99%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
325.46 USD
Maksimum:
3 004.02 USD (58.98%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
23.67% (3 004.02 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
BTCUSD 442
XAUUSD 243
US30 154
GBPUSD 62
USDJPY 62
GBPJPY 59
USDCNH 38
GBPCAD 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
BTCUSD 4.1K
XAUUSD 7.2K
US30 -1.5K
GBPUSD 399
USDJPY -24
GBPJPY 434
USDCNH 100
GBPCAD -15
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
BTCUSD 1.7M
XAUUSD 30K
US30 -61K
GBPUSD 2K
USDJPY 174
GBPJPY 2.6K
USDCNH 6.5K
GBPCAD -404
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +327.50 USD
En kötü işlem: -538 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 28
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 4
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +1 659.57 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -901.73 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-Live24" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarkets-Live09
0.00 × 2
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.00 × 11
ForexExchangeCoLtd-Live1
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
VantageFXInternational-Live 6
0.33 × 3
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.50 × 2
ICMarkets-Live14
0.52 × 44
ICMarkets-Live12
0.53 × 40
ICMarkets-Live18
0.57 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.59 × 74
ICMarkets-Live23
0.67 × 3
ICMarkets-Live16
0.86 × 56
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.90 × 52
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.94 × 231
ICMarketsSC-Live05
1.00 × 5
AxiTrader-US05-Live
1.00 × 16
ICMarkets-Live22
1.07 × 136
Tickmill-Live05
1.17 × 6
BlackMoonTrade-LiveLiquidity1
1.23 × 88
Exness-Real9
1.24 × 54
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1.25 × 48
LQDLLC-Live02
1.29 × 7
ICMarkets-Live05
1.36 × 104
123 daha fazla...
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol

Description

This trading robot is designed for traders who value stability, transparency, and controlled risk. It operates without any aggressive techniques such as martingale, grid strategies, or lot-doubling. Instead, the algorithm follows a structured, logic-based approach built around breakouts of significant market levels.

📌 Core Strategy Concept

The robot identifies and trades only truly meaningful levels.
A powerful filtering system is implemented to analyze:

  • the strength of the level,

  • the number of retests,

  • the market’s reaction to the zone,

  • the broader price context.

As a result, orders are placed only at levels with historically higher breakout probability.

🔥 Performance

  • Average yearly return: 70–100% with moderate risk.

  • Backtested from 2015 to 2023, showing consistent capital growth over multiple market cycles.

  • Drawdowns of 15–20% were typically recovered within 2–3 months, after which the equity curve continued its stable upward trajectory.

These results demonstrate the strategy’s robustness across trends, consolidations, and periods of high volatility.

⚙️ Safety & Risk Control

  • No martingale.

  • No grid or lot-increasing logic.

  • Each trade is confirmed by a strong price level.

  • Fixed and controlled risk per position.

This makes the strategy suitable for long-term, sustainable use.

Additional Information

The strategy was tested across multiple instruments, including GBPUSD, USDJPY, GBPJPY, XAUUSD, and BTCUSD.
After extensive historical analysis, the most stable, predictable, and low-risk performance was observed on XAUUSD (Gold) and BTCUSD.

For this reason, I decided to use only these two instruments for the public Signals service. This allows subscribers to benefit from:

  • more comfortable and smooth trading behavior,

  • reduced drawdown volatility,

  • a cleaner and more consistent equity curve,

  • less psychological pressure during market fluctuations.

However, it’s important to note that on my personal accounts, I continue using the strategy on all listed instruments, as the robot was originally designed to be universal and multi-asset.

https://youtu.be/COjO_OQQXuI

💡 Recommendations

To experience the robot’s full potential, it is strongly recommended to use it long-term. The strategy is optimized for consistency over time, smoothing temporary drawdowns and building steady profit growth.

Conclusion

If you are looking for a reliable trading system that avoids dangerous money-management techniques, focuses on high-probability breakout levels, and delivers stable performance — this robot is an excellent addition to your trading portfolio.


İnceleme yok
2025.12.07 11:58
80% of growth achieved within 13 days. This comprises 2.99% of days out of 435 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol