Asfandiyor Ibragimov

AIST Pro stabil

Asfandiyor Ibragimov
0 recensioni
62 settimane
0 / 0 USD
crescita dal 2024 106%
ICMarketsSC-Live24
1:100
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1 061
Profit Trade:
740 (69.74%)
Loss Trade:
321 (30.25%)
Best Trade:
327.50 USD
Worst Trade:
-537.50 USD
Profitto lordo:
38 523.92 USD (6 695 025 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-27 852.92 USD (5 013 341 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
28 (1 659.57 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1 659.57 USD (28)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.07
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
17
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 ore
Fattore di recupero:
3.55
Long Trade:
536 (50.52%)
Short Trade:
525 (49.48%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.38
Profitto previsto:
10.06 USD
Profitto medio:
52.06 USD
Perdita media:
-86.77 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
11 (-901.73 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-1 198.40 USD (4)
Crescita mensile:
18.74%
Previsione annuale:
227.33%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
325.46 USD
Massimale:
3 004.02 USD (58.98%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
23.67% (3 004.02 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
BTCUSD 442
XAUUSD 243
US30 154
GBPUSD 62
USDJPY 62
GBPJPY 59
USDCNH 38
GBPCAD 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
BTCUSD 4.1K
XAUUSD 7.2K
US30 -1.5K
GBPUSD 399
USDJPY -24
GBPJPY 434
USDCNH 100
GBPCAD -15
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
BTCUSD 1.7M
XAUUSD 30K
US30 -61K
GBPUSD 2K
USDJPY 174
GBPJPY 2.6K
USDCNH 6.5K
GBPCAD -404
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +327.50 USD
Worst Trade: -538 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 28
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +1 659.57 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -901.73 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-Live24" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarkets-Live09
0.00 × 2
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.00 × 11
ForexExchangeCoLtd-Live1
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
VantageFXInternational-Live 6
0.33 × 3
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.50 × 2
ICMarkets-Live14
0.52 × 44
ICMarkets-Live12
0.53 × 40
ICMarkets-Live18
0.57 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.59 × 74
ICMarkets-Live23
0.67 × 3
ICMarkets-Live16
0.86 × 56
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.90 × 52
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.94 × 231
ICMarketsSC-Live05
1.00 × 5
AxiTrader-US05-Live
1.00 × 16
ICMarkets-Live22
1.07 × 136
Tickmill-Live05
1.17 × 6
BlackMoonTrade-LiveLiquidity1
1.23 × 88
Exness-Real9
1.24 × 54
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1.25 × 48
LQDLLC-Live02
1.29 × 7
ICMarkets-Live05
1.36 × 104
123 più
Description

This trading robot is designed for traders who value stability, transparency, and controlled risk. It operates without any aggressive techniques such as martingale, grid strategies, or lot-doubling. Instead, the algorithm follows a structured, logic-based approach built around breakouts of significant market levels.

📌 Core Strategy Concept

The robot identifies and trades only truly meaningful levels.
A powerful filtering system is implemented to analyze:

  • the strength of the level,

  • the number of retests,

  • the market’s reaction to the zone,

  • the broader price context.

As a result, orders are placed only at levels with historically higher breakout probability.

🔥 Performance

  • Average yearly return: 70–100% with moderate risk.

  • Backtested from 2015 to 2023, showing consistent capital growth over multiple market cycles.

  • Drawdowns of 15–20% were typically recovered within 2–3 months, after which the equity curve continued its stable upward trajectory.

These results demonstrate the strategy’s robustness across trends, consolidations, and periods of high volatility.

⚙️ Safety & Risk Control

  • No martingale.

  • No grid or lot-increasing logic.

  • Each trade is confirmed by a strong price level.

  • Fixed and controlled risk per position.

This makes the strategy suitable for long-term, sustainable use.

Additional Information

The strategy was tested across multiple instruments, including GBPUSD, USDJPY, GBPJPY, XAUUSD, and BTCUSD.
After extensive historical analysis, the most stable, predictable, and low-risk performance was observed on XAUUSD (Gold) and BTCUSD.

For this reason, I decided to use only these two instruments for the public Signals service. This allows subscribers to benefit from:

  • more comfortable and smooth trading behavior,

  • reduced drawdown volatility,

  • a cleaner and more consistent equity curve,

  • less psychological pressure during market fluctuations.

However, it’s important to note that on my personal accounts, I continue using the strategy on all listed instruments, as the robot was originally designed to be universal and multi-asset.

https://youtu.be/COjO_OQQXuI

💡 Recommendations

To experience the robot’s full potential, it is strongly recommended to use it long-term. The strategy is optimized for consistency over time, smoothing temporary drawdowns and building steady profit growth.

Conclusion

If you are looking for a reliable trading system that avoids dangerous money-management techniques, focuses on high-probability breakout levels, and delivers stable performance — this robot is an excellent addition to your trading portfolio.


2025.12.07 11:58
80% of growth achieved within 13 days. This comprises 2.99% of days out of 435 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
