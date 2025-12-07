Description

This trading robot is designed for traders who value stability, transparency, and controlled risk. It operates without any aggressive techniques such as martingale, grid strategies, or lot-doubling. Instead, the algorithm follows a structured, logic-based approach built around breakouts of significant market levels.

📌 Core Strategy Concept

The robot identifies and trades only truly meaningful levels.

A powerful filtering system is implemented to analyze:

the strength of the level,

the number of retests,

the market’s reaction to the zone,

the broader price context.

As a result, orders are placed only at levels with historically higher breakout probability.

🔥 Performance

Average yearly return: 70–100% with moderate risk.

Backtested from 2015 to 2023 , showing consistent capital growth over multiple market cycles.

Drawdowns of 15–20% were typically recovered within 2–3 months, after which the equity curve continued its stable upward trajectory.

These results demonstrate the strategy’s robustness across trends, consolidations, and periods of high volatility.

⚙️ Safety & Risk Control

No martingale.

No grid or lot-increasing logic.

Each trade is confirmed by a strong price level.

Fixed and controlled risk per position.

This makes the strategy suitable for long-term, sustainable use.





Additional Information

The strategy was tested across multiple instruments, including GBPUSD, USDJPY, GBPJPY, XAUUSD, and BTCUSD.

After extensive historical analysis, the most stable, predictable, and low-risk performance was observed on XAUUSD (Gold) and BTCUSD.

For this reason, I decided to use only these two instruments for the public Signals service. This allows subscribers to benefit from:

more comfortable and smooth trading behavior,

reduced drawdown volatility,

a cleaner and more consistent equity curve,

less psychological pressure during market fluctuations.

However, it’s important to note that on my personal accounts, I continue using the strategy on all listed instruments, as the robot was originally designed to be universal and multi-asset.



https://youtu.be/COjO_OQQXuI

💡 Recommendations

To experience the robot’s full potential, it is strongly recommended to use it long-term. The strategy is optimized for consistency over time, smoothing temporary drawdowns and building steady profit growth.

Conclusion

If you are looking for a reliable trading system that avoids dangerous money-management techniques, focuses on high-probability breakout levels, and delivers stable performance — this robot is an excellent addition to your trading portfolio.