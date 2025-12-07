- Crescimento
|Símbolo
|Operações
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|475
|XAUUSD
|265
|US30
|154
|GBPUSD
|62
|USDJPY
|62
|GBPJPY
|59
|USDCNH
|38
|GBPCAD
|1
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Lucro, USD
|BTCUSD
|3.7K
|XAUUSD
|7.9K
|US30
|-1.5K
|GBPUSD
|399
|USDJPY
|-24
|GBPJPY
|434
|USDCNH
|100
|GBPCAD
|-15
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Lucro, pips
|BTCUSD
|1.6M
|XAUUSD
|33K
|US30
|-61K
|GBPUSD
|2K
|USDJPY
|174
|GBPJPY
|2.6K
|USDCNH
|6.5K
|GBPCAD
|-404
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
- Depósito carregado
- Rebaixamento
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "ICMarketsSC-Live24" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.00 × 2
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.00 × 11
|
ForexExchangeCoLtd-Live1
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 6
|0.33 × 3
|
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.52 × 44
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|0.53 × 40
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|0.57 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.59 × 74
|
ICMarkets-Live23
|0.67 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|0.86 × 56
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.90 × 52
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.94 × 231
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|1.00 × 5
|
AxiTrader-US05-Live
|1.00 × 16
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|1.07 × 136
|
Tickmill-Live05
|1.17 × 6
|
BlackMoonTrade-LiveLiquidity1
|1.23 × 88
|
Exness-Real9
|1.24 × 54
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|1.25 × 48
|
LQDLLC-Live02
|1.29 × 7
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|1.36 × 104
Description
This trading robot is designed for traders who value stability, transparency, and controlled risk. It operates without any aggressive techniques such as martingale, grid strategies, or lot-doubling. Instead, the algorithm follows a structured, logic-based approach built around breakouts of significant market levels.
📌 Core Strategy Concept
The robot identifies and trades only truly meaningful levels.
A powerful filtering system is implemented to analyze:
-
the strength of the level,
-
the number of retests,
-
the market’s reaction to the zone,
-
the broader price context.
As a result, orders are placed only at levels with historically higher breakout probability.
🔥 Performance
-
Average yearly return: 70–100% with moderate risk.
-
Backtested from 2015 to 2023, showing consistent capital growth over multiple market cycles.
-
Drawdowns of 15–20% were typically recovered within 2–3 months, after which the equity curve continued its stable upward trajectory.
These results demonstrate the strategy’s robustness across trends, consolidations, and periods of high volatility.
⚙️ Safety & Risk Control
-
No martingale.
-
No grid or lot-increasing logic.
-
Each trade is confirmed by a strong price level.
-
Fixed and controlled risk per position.
This makes the strategy suitable for long-term, sustainable use.
Additional Information
The strategy was tested across multiple instruments, including GBPUSD, USDJPY, GBPJPY, XAUUSD, and BTCUSD.
After extensive historical analysis, the most stable, predictable, and low-risk performance was observed on XAUUSD (Gold) and BTCUSD.
For this reason, I decided to use only these two instruments for the public Signals service. This allows subscribers to benefit from:
-
more comfortable and smooth trading behavior,
-
reduced drawdown volatility,
-
a cleaner and more consistent equity curve,
-
less psychological pressure during market fluctuations.
However, it’s important to note that on my personal accounts, I continue using the strategy on all listed instruments, as the robot was originally designed to be universal and multi-asset.
https://youtu.be/COjO_OQQXuI
💡 Recommendations
To experience the robot’s full potential, it is strongly recommended to use it long-term. The strategy is optimized for consistency over time, smoothing temporary drawdowns and building steady profit growth.
Conclusion
If you are looking for a reliable trading system that avoids dangerous money-management techniques, focuses on high-probability breakout levels, and delivers stable performance — this robot is an excellent addition to your trading portfolio.
