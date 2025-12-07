SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 4 / AIST Pro stabil
Asfandiyor Ibragimov

AIST Pro stabil

Asfandiyor Ibragimov
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
66 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 45 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2024 97%
ICMarketsSC-Live24
1:100
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
1 121
Gewinntrades:
787 (70.20%)
Verlusttrades:
334 (29.79%)
Bester Trade:
327.50 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-630.00 USD
Bruttoprofit:
40 858.39 USD (7 123 326 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-31 128.32 USD (5 581 156 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
28 (1 659.57 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
1 659.57 USD (28)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading-Aktivität:
4.79%
Max deposit load:
11.02%
Letzter Trade:
2 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
18
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
2 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
3.24
Long-Positionen:
570 (50.85%)
Short-Positionen:
551 (49.15%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.31
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
8.68 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
51.92 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-93.20 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
11 (-901.73 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-1 256.25 USD (2)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-2.07%
Jahresprognose:
-25.09%
Algo-Trading:
99%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
325.46 USD
Maximaler:
3 004.02 USD (58.98%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
23.67% (3 004.02 USD)
Kapital:
3.84% (805.00 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
BTCUSD 478
XAUUSD 267
US30 154
GBPUSD 62
USDJPY 62
GBPJPY 59
USDCNH 38
GBPCAD 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 3.8K
XAUUSD 6.6K
US30 -1.5K
GBPUSD 399
USDJPY -24
GBPJPY 434
USDCNH 100
GBPCAD -15
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 1.6M
XAUUSD 28K
US30 -61K
GBPUSD 2K
USDJPY 174
GBPJPY 2.6K
USDCNH 6.5K
GBPCAD -404
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +327.50 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -630 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 28
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 2
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +1 659.57 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -901.73 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "ICMarketsSC-Live24" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

ICMarkets-Live09
0.00 × 2
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.00 × 11
ForexExchangeCoLtd-Live1
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
VantageFXInternational-Live 6
0.33 × 3
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.50 × 2
ICMarkets-Live14
0.52 × 44
ICMarkets-Live12
0.53 × 40
ICMarkets-Live18
0.57 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.59 × 74
ICMarkets-Live23
0.67 × 3
ICMarkets-Live16
0.86 × 56
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.90 × 52
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.94 × 231
ICMarketsSC-Live05
1.00 × 5
AxiTrader-US05-Live
1.00 × 16
ICMarkets-Live22
1.07 × 136
Tickmill-Live05
1.17 × 6
BlackMoonTrade-LiveLiquidity1
1.23 × 88
Exness-Real9
1.24 × 54
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1.25 × 48
LQDLLC-Live02
1.29 × 7
ICMarkets-Live05
1.36 × 104
Description

This trading robot is designed for traders who value stability, transparency, and controlled risk. It operates without any aggressive techniques such as martingale, grid strategies, or lot-doubling. Instead, the algorithm follows a structured, logic-based approach built around breakouts of significant market levels.

📌 Core Strategy Concept

The robot identifies and trades only truly meaningful levels.
A powerful filtering system is implemented to analyze:

  • the strength of the level,

  • the number of retests,

  • the market’s reaction to the zone,

  • the broader price context.

As a result, orders are placed only at levels with historically higher breakout probability.

🔥 Performance

  • Average yearly return: 70–100% with moderate risk.

  • Backtested from 2015 to 2023, showing consistent capital growth over multiple market cycles.

  • Drawdowns of 15–20% were typically recovered within 2–3 months, after which the equity curve continued its stable upward trajectory.

These results demonstrate the strategy’s robustness across trends, consolidations, and periods of high volatility.

⚙️ Safety & Risk Control

  • No martingale.

  • No grid or lot-increasing logic.

  • Each trade is confirmed by a strong price level.

  • Fixed and controlled risk per position.

This makes the strategy suitable for long-term, sustainable use.

Additional Information

The strategy was tested across multiple instruments, including GBPUSD, USDJPY, GBPJPY, XAUUSD, and BTCUSD.
After extensive historical analysis, the most stable, predictable, and low-risk performance was observed on XAUUSD (Gold) and BTCUSD.

For this reason, I decided to use only these two instruments for the public Signals service. This allows subscribers to benefit from:

  • more comfortable and smooth trading behavior,

  • reduced drawdown volatility,

  • a cleaner and more consistent equity curve,

  • less psychological pressure during market fluctuations.

However, it’s important to note that on my personal accounts, I continue using the strategy on all listed instruments, as the robot was originally designed to be universal and multi-asset.

https://youtu.be/COjO_OQQXuI

💡 Recommendations

To experience the robot’s full potential, it is strongly recommended to use it long-term. The strategy is optimized for consistency over time, smoothing temporary drawdowns and building steady profit growth.

Conclusion

If you are looking for a reliable trading system that avoids dangerous money-management techniques, focuses on high-probability breakout levels, and delivers stable performance — this robot is an excellent addition to your trading portfolio.


Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.07 11:58
80% of growth achieved within 13 days. This comprises 2.99% of days out of 435 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
