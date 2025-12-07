SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 4 / AIST Pro stabil
Asfandiyor Ibragimov

AIST Pro stabil

Asfandiyor Ibragimov
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
65 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 45 USD al mes
incremento desde 2024 109%
ICMarketsSC-Live24
1:100
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
1 116
Transacciones Rentables:
784 (70.25%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
332 (29.75%)
Mejor transacción:
327.50 USD
Peor transacción:
-537.50 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
40 819.51 USD (7 107 776 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-29 872.07 USD (5 576 146 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
28 (1 659.57 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
1 659.57 USD (28)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.07
Actividad comercial:
4.79%
Carga máxima del depósito:
10.81%
Último trade:
10 horas
Trades a la semana:
23
Tiempo medio de espera:
2 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
3.64
Transacciones Largas:
568 (50.90%)
Transacciones Cortas:
548 (49.10%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.37
Beneficio Esperado:
9.81 USD
Beneficio medio:
52.07 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-89.98 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
11 (-901.73 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-1 198.40 USD (4)
Crecimiento al mes:
5.46%
Pronóstico anual:
66.26%
Trading algorítmico:
99%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
325.46 USD
Máxima:
3 004.02 USD (58.98%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
23.67% (3 004.02 USD)
De fondos:
2.02% (416.38 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
BTCUSD 475
XAUUSD 265
US30 154
GBPUSD 62
USDJPY 62
GBPJPY 59
USDCNH 38
GBPCAD 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
BTCUSD 3.7K
XAUUSD 7.9K
US30 -1.5K
GBPUSD 399
USDJPY -24
GBPJPY 434
USDCNH 100
GBPCAD -15
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
BTCUSD 1.6M
XAUUSD 33K
US30 -61K
GBPUSD 2K
USDJPY 174
GBPJPY 2.6K
USDCNH 6.5K
GBPCAD -404
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +327.50 USD
Peor transacción: -538 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 28
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 4
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +1 659.57 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -901.73 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "ICMarketsSC-Live24" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

ICMarkets-Live09
0.00 × 2
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.00 × 11
ForexExchangeCoLtd-Live1
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
VantageFXInternational-Live 6
0.33 × 3
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.50 × 2
ICMarkets-Live14
0.52 × 44
ICMarkets-Live12
0.53 × 40
ICMarkets-Live18
0.57 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.59 × 74
ICMarkets-Live23
0.67 × 3
ICMarkets-Live16
0.86 × 56
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.90 × 52
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.94 × 231
ICMarketsSC-Live05
1.00 × 5
AxiTrader-US05-Live
1.00 × 16
ICMarkets-Live22
1.07 × 136
Tickmill-Live05
1.17 × 6
BlackMoonTrade-LiveLiquidity1
1.23 × 88
Exness-Real9
1.24 × 54
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1.25 × 48
LQDLLC-Live02
1.29 × 7
ICMarkets-Live05
1.36 × 104
otros 123...
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada

Description

This trading robot is designed for traders who value stability, transparency, and controlled risk. It operates without any aggressive techniques such as martingale, grid strategies, or lot-doubling. Instead, the algorithm follows a structured, logic-based approach built around breakouts of significant market levels.

📌 Core Strategy Concept

The robot identifies and trades only truly meaningful levels.
A powerful filtering system is implemented to analyze:

  • the strength of the level,

  • the number of retests,

  • the market’s reaction to the zone,

  • the broader price context.

As a result, orders are placed only at levels with historically higher breakout probability.

🔥 Performance

  • Average yearly return: 70–100% with moderate risk.

  • Backtested from 2015 to 2023, showing consistent capital growth over multiple market cycles.

  • Drawdowns of 15–20% were typically recovered within 2–3 months, after which the equity curve continued its stable upward trajectory.

These results demonstrate the strategy’s robustness across trends, consolidations, and periods of high volatility.

⚙️ Safety & Risk Control

  • No martingale.

  • No grid or lot-increasing logic.

  • Each trade is confirmed by a strong price level.

  • Fixed and controlled risk per position.

This makes the strategy suitable for long-term, sustainable use.

Additional Information

The strategy was tested across multiple instruments, including GBPUSD, USDJPY, GBPJPY, XAUUSD, and BTCUSD.
After extensive historical analysis, the most stable, predictable, and low-risk performance was observed on XAUUSD (Gold) and BTCUSD.

For this reason, I decided to use only these two instruments for the public Signals service. This allows subscribers to benefit from:

  • more comfortable and smooth trading behavior,

  • reduced drawdown volatility,

  • a cleaner and more consistent equity curve,

  • less psychological pressure during market fluctuations.

However, it’s important to note that on my personal accounts, I continue using the strategy on all listed instruments, as the robot was originally designed to be universal and multi-asset.

https://youtu.be/COjO_OQQXuI

💡 Recommendations

To experience the robot’s full potential, it is strongly recommended to use it long-term. The strategy is optimized for consistency over time, smoothing temporary drawdowns and building steady profit growth.

Conclusion

If you are looking for a reliable trading system that avoids dangerous money-management techniques, focuses on high-probability breakout levels, and delivers stable performance — this robot is an excellent addition to your trading portfolio.


No hay comentarios
2025.12.07 11:58
80% of growth achieved within 13 days. This comprises 2.99% of days out of 435 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
AIST Pro stabil
45 USD al mes
109%
0
0
USD
21K
USD
65
99%
1 116
70%
5%
1.36
9.81
USD
24%
1:100
Copiar

¿Cómo se realiza el copiado de las transacciones en MetaTrader? Mire el vídeo tutorial

La suscripción a la señal le da derecho a copiar las transacciones del proveedor durante 1 mes. Para que la suscripción tenga efecto, hay que utilizar el terminal MetaTrader 4.

Si no tiene la plataforma instalada, puede descargarla aquí.