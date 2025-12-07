- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|442
|XAUUSD
|243
|US30
|154
|GBPUSD
|62
|USDJPY
|62
|GBPJPY
|59
|USDCNH
|38
|GBPCAD
|1
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|4.1K
|XAUUSD
|7.2K
|US30
|-1.5K
|GBPUSD
|399
|USDJPY
|-24
|GBPJPY
|434
|USDCNH
|100
|GBPCAD
|-15
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|1.7M
|XAUUSD
|30K
|US30
|-61K
|GBPUSD
|2K
|USDJPY
|174
|GBPJPY
|2.6K
|USDCNH
|6.5K
|GBPCAD
|-404
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live24" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.00 × 2
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.00 × 11
|
ForexExchangeCoLtd-Live1
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 6
|0.33 × 3
|
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.52 × 44
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|0.53 × 40
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|0.57 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.59 × 74
|
ICMarkets-Live23
|0.67 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|0.86 × 56
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.90 × 52
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.94 × 231
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|1.00 × 5
|
AxiTrader-US05-Live
|1.00 × 16
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|1.07 × 136
|
Tickmill-Live05
|1.17 × 6
|
BlackMoonTrade-LiveLiquidity1
|1.23 × 88
|
Exness-Real9
|1.24 × 54
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|1.25 × 48
|
LQDLLC-Live02
|1.29 × 7
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|1.36 × 104
Description
This trading robot is designed for traders who value stability, transparency, and controlled risk. It operates without any aggressive techniques such as martingale, grid strategies, or lot-doubling. Instead, the algorithm follows a structured, logic-based approach built around breakouts of significant market levels.
📌 Core Strategy Concept
The robot identifies and trades only truly meaningful levels.
A powerful filtering system is implemented to analyze:
-
the strength of the level,
-
the number of retests,
-
the market’s reaction to the zone,
-
the broader price context.
As a result, orders are placed only at levels with historically higher breakout probability.
🔥 Performance
-
Average yearly return: 70–100% with moderate risk.
-
Backtested from 2015 to 2023, showing consistent capital growth over multiple market cycles.
-
Drawdowns of 15–20% were typically recovered within 2–3 months, after which the equity curve continued its stable upward trajectory.
These results demonstrate the strategy’s robustness across trends, consolidations, and periods of high volatility.
⚙️ Safety & Risk Control
-
No martingale.
-
No grid or lot-increasing logic.
-
Each trade is confirmed by a strong price level.
-
Fixed and controlled risk per position.
This makes the strategy suitable for long-term, sustainable use.
Additional Information
The strategy was tested across multiple instruments, including GBPUSD, USDJPY, GBPJPY, XAUUSD, and BTCUSD.
After extensive historical analysis, the most stable, predictable, and low-risk performance was observed on XAUUSD (Gold) and BTCUSD.
For this reason, I decided to use only these two instruments for the public Signals service. This allows subscribers to benefit from:
-
more comfortable and smooth trading behavior,
-
reduced drawdown volatility,
-
a cleaner and more consistent equity curve,
-
less psychological pressure during market fluctuations.
However, it’s important to note that on my personal accounts, I continue using the strategy on all listed instruments, as the robot was originally designed to be universal and multi-asset.
https://youtu.be/COjO_OQQXuI
💡 Recommendations
To experience the robot’s full potential, it is strongly recommended to use it long-term. The strategy is optimized for consistency over time, smoothing temporary drawdowns and building steady profit growth.
Conclusion
If you are looking for a reliable trading system that avoids dangerous money-management techniques, focuses on high-probability breakout levels, and delivers stable performance — this robot is an excellent addition to your trading portfolio.