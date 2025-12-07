SignauxSections
Asfandiyor Ibragimov

AIST Pro stabil

Asfandiyor Ibragimov
0 avis
62 semaines
0 / 0 USD
croissance depuis 2024 106%
ICMarketsSC-Live24
1:100
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
1 061
Bénéfice trades:
740 (69.74%)
Perte trades:
321 (30.25%)
Meilleure transaction:
327.50 USD
Pire transaction:
-537.50 USD
Bénéfice brut:
38 523.92 USD (6 695 025 pips)
Perte brute:
-27 852.92 USD (5 013 341 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
28 (1 659.57 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
1 659.57 USD (28)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.07
Activité de trading:
n/a
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.00%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
17
Temps de détention moyen:
2 heures
Facteur de récupération:
3.55
Longs trades:
536 (50.52%)
Courts trades:
525 (49.48%)
Facteur de profit:
1.38
Rendement attendu:
10.06 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
52.06 USD
Perte moyenne:
-86.77 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
11 (-901.73 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-1 198.40 USD (4)
Croissance mensuelle:
18.74%
Prévision annuelle:
227.33%
Algo trading:
99%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
325.46 USD
Maximal:
3 004.02 USD (58.98%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
23.67% (3 004.02 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
BTCUSD 442
XAUUSD 243
US30 154
GBPUSD 62
USDJPY 62
GBPJPY 59
USDCNH 38
GBPCAD 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 4.1K
XAUUSD 7.2K
US30 -1.5K
GBPUSD 399
USDJPY -24
GBPJPY 434
USDCNH 100
GBPCAD -15
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 1.7M
XAUUSD 30K
US30 -61K
GBPUSD 2K
USDJPY 174
GBPJPY 2.6K
USDCNH 6.5K
GBPCAD -404
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +327.50 USD
Pire transaction: -538 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 28
Pertes consécutives maximales: 4
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +1 659.57 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -901.73 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live24" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Description

This trading robot is designed for traders who value stability, transparency, and controlled risk. It operates without any aggressive techniques such as martingale, grid strategies, or lot-doubling. Instead, the algorithm follows a structured, logic-based approach built around breakouts of significant market levels.

📌 Core Strategy Concept

The robot identifies and trades only truly meaningful levels.
A powerful filtering system is implemented to analyze:

  • the strength of the level,

  • the number of retests,

  • the market’s reaction to the zone,

  • the broader price context.

As a result, orders are placed only at levels with historically higher breakout probability.

🔥 Performance

  • Average yearly return: 70–100% with moderate risk.

  • Backtested from 2015 to 2023, showing consistent capital growth over multiple market cycles.

  • Drawdowns of 15–20% were typically recovered within 2–3 months, after which the equity curve continued its stable upward trajectory.

These results demonstrate the strategy’s robustness across trends, consolidations, and periods of high volatility.

⚙️ Safety & Risk Control

  • No martingale.

  • No grid or lot-increasing logic.

  • Each trade is confirmed by a strong price level.

  • Fixed and controlled risk per position.

This makes the strategy suitable for long-term, sustainable use.

Additional Information

The strategy was tested across multiple instruments, including GBPUSD, USDJPY, GBPJPY, XAUUSD, and BTCUSD.
After extensive historical analysis, the most stable, predictable, and low-risk performance was observed on XAUUSD (Gold) and BTCUSD.

For this reason, I decided to use only these two instruments for the public Signals service. This allows subscribers to benefit from:

  • more comfortable and smooth trading behavior,

  • reduced drawdown volatility,

  • a cleaner and more consistent equity curve,

  • less psychological pressure during market fluctuations.

However, it’s important to note that on my personal accounts, I continue using the strategy on all listed instruments, as the robot was originally designed to be universal and multi-asset.

https://youtu.be/COjO_OQQXuI

💡 Recommendations

To experience the robot’s full potential, it is strongly recommended to use it long-term. The strategy is optimized for consistency over time, smoothing temporary drawdowns and building steady profit growth.

Conclusion

If you are looking for a reliable trading system that avoids dangerous money-management techniques, focuses on high-probability breakout levels, and delivers stable performance — this robot is an excellent addition to your trading portfolio.


Aucun avis
2025.12.07 11:58
80% of growth achieved within 13 days. This comprises 2.99% of days out of 435 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
