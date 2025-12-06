SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / Saturday Live
Cristian Eriksson

Saturday Live

Cristian Eriksson
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
3 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 72%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
292
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
243 (83.21%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
49 (16.78%)
En iyi işlem:
52.98 USD
En kötü işlem:
-7.79 USD
Brüt kâr:
710.24 USD (3 599 700 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-77.38 USD (530 450 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
30 (26.00 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
206.53 USD (25)
Sharpe oranı:
0.39
Alım-satım etkinliği:
55.48%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
3.55%
En son işlem:
12 dakika önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
95
Ort. tutma süresi:
44 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
21.72
Alış işlemleri:
143 (48.97%)
Satış işlemleri:
149 (51.03%)
Kâr faktörü:
9.18
Beklenen getiri:
2.17 USD
Ortalama kâr:
2.92 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-1.58 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
7 (-29.14 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-29.14 USD (7)
Aylık büyüme:
72.41%
Algo alım-satım:
97%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
29.14 USD (2.77%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
2.77% (29.14 USD)
Varlığa göre:
4.66% (56.90 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
BTCUSD 292
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
BTCUSD 633
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
BTCUSD 3.1M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +52.98 USD
En kötü işlem: -8 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 25
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 7
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +26.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -29.14 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.00 × 7
Exness-MT5Real35
0.00 × 25
Earnex-Trade
0.00 × 48
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 5
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real17
0.00 × 6
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 10
Exness-MT5Real8
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 14
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsSC-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real26
0.00 × 14
Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 9
Exness-MT5Real15
0.00 × 2
easyMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
0.10 × 29
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
0.14 × 688
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.55 × 127
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
24.10 × 194
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol

Only copy this signal if your broker offers favorable conditions on BTCUSD, allows weekend trading, and you understand that this is a high-risk strategy with no stop-losses.

The signal only trades on Saturdays and has been back-tested without failing over the past 4 years.

Instead of stop-losses, it uses exits on retracements.

The exit point follows the price, so a quite extreme abnormality has to happen for it to blow, but still past performance does not guarantee future results.

Consider this a hit and run strategy, make sure to always withdraw money along the ride.
İnceleme yok
2025.12.06 12:48
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.06 12:48
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.06 12:48
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.06 12:48
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Saturday Live
Ayda 30 USD
72%
0
0
USD
1.2K
USD
3
97%
292
83%
55%
9.17
2.17
USD
5%
1:500
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 5 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.